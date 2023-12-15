Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro comes in 14-inch and 16-inch screen options.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 December 2023 14:29 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series runs on Windows 11 Home

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 comes only in 16-inch screen size
  • Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra is the top-of-the-line model in the trio
  • All three models feature backlit keyboard
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series was launched on Friday (December 15) as the latest laptop lineup from the South Korean brand. The new series includes three entries — Galaxy Book 4 Pro, Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360, and Galaxy Book 4 Ultra models. They come with up to Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU and have up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics. These brand-new Intel CPU units are equipped with a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) for improved on-device AI performance. The Galaxy Book 4 series offers 3K AMOLED touchscreens with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 and Galaxy Book 4 Ultra are available with a 16-inch screen while the Galaxy Book 4 Pro comes in 14-inch and 16-inch options.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series availability

Pricing of the new Galaxy Book 4 series is still under wraps. It will be launched in South Korea first in January next year, followed by select markets. The Galaxy Book 4 Pro and Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 are offered in Moonstone Gray, and Platinum Silver shades, while the top-end Galaxy Book 4 Ultra is available in a single Moonstone Gray colour.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro specifications

The Galaxy Book 4 Pro runs on Windows 11 Home and comes in 14-inch and 16-inch variants. It offers an AMOLED WQXGA+ (1,800x2,880 pixels) display with 400 nits of peak brightness, 16:10 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. The display is rated to deliver 120 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. The laptop can be configured with an Intel Core Ultra 7 or Intel Core Ultra 5 CPU with Intel Arc graphics, with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD PCIe storage.

The 14-inch Galaxy Book 4 Pro model has a 63Wh battery, and the larger 16-inch variant houses a 76Wh battery. Both models come with 65W fast charging support. It includes a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports and a USB Type-A port, HDMI 2.1 port, microSD slot and headphone microphone combo port. It packs an AKG quad speaker with support for Dolby Atmos and features dual microphones. For video calls, the laptop features a 2-megapixel 1080-pixel full-HD Webcam. It offers Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity options and features a backlit keyboard.

The 14-inch Galaxy Book 4 Pro measures 312.3x223.8x11.6mm and weighs 1.23 kilograms. The 16-inch variant measures 355.4x250.4x12.5mm and weighs 1.56 kilograms.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 comes only in 16-inch screen size. It has the same operating system and display as the regular Galaxy Book 4 Pro. It is a convertible 2-in-1 laptop with a 360-degree hinge that allows users to turn the machine into a Windows tablet. It comes bundled with S Pen.

The configuration options of Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 are identical to that of Galaxy Book 4 Pro with Intel Core Ultra 7 and Intel Core Ultra 5 CPU options, Intel Arc graphics, 16GB, 32GB LPDDR5X RAM options and 512GB, and 1TB SSD PCIe storage options. It offers the same connectivity features, backlit keyboard, speakers and Web camera as the regular Pro model.

The Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 houses a 76Wh battery with 65W fast charging support. It measures 355.4x252.2x12.8mm and weighs 1.66 kilograms.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra is the top-of-the-line model in the trio. It sports a 16-inch AMOLED WQXGA+ (1,800x2,880 pixels) display with 400 nits of peak brightness, 16:10 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate and 120 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Under the hood, it packs an Intel Core Ultra 7 or Intel Core Ultra 5 CPU, coupled with up to 64GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 2TB of SSD PCIe storage. The Galaxy Book 4 Ultra, being the top-of-the-line model of the trio, sports a dedicated GeForce RTX 4050 or 4070 GPU. It also includes a physically separated Knox security chip. The laptop's vapour chamber and dual fan are claimed to lower heat and fan noise with a new optimal cooling system.

Connectivity options, sound system, and Web cam are similar to the other two models. It also features a backlit keyboard. Samsung has packed a 76Wh battery on the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra, with support for 140W fast charging. This fast charging technology is claimed to fill the battery from zero to 55 percent in just 30 minutes.

