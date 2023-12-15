Asus launched the Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405) laptop on Friday. The company touts it as a "premium ultraportable laptop" which is lightweight and flaunts a sleek design but also claims to offer US military-grade durability. The laptop comes with Intel Core Ultra processors with built-in Intel Arc graphics. The Intel Core Ultra chipsets include specialised Neural Processing Units or NPUs that support offline AI functions. The laptop also claims to offer more than 15 hours of battery life.

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405) price, availability

Offered for $1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,07,900), the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405) is available for purchase in the US through the Asus e-store. The company is yet to confirm any details about the India launch of the model. The laptop is seen in black and grey colour options.

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405) specification, features

The laptop features a 14-inch 3K (2,880 x 1,800 pixels) Asus Lumina OLED nanoedge display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, an aspect ratio of 16:10, a peak brightness level of 600 nits and a DisplayHDR True Black 600 certification.

The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED is available in variations of Intel Core Ultra 9 185H, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H and Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processors. The laptop comes with 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. It runs Windows 11 out-of-the-box.

Featuring the quiet ErgoSense keyboard, the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405) is equipped with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port and one HDMI 2.1 port, alongside a 3.5 mm audio jack. The laptop has super-linear speakers with Asus Audio Booster and Dolby Atmos certification. It also flaunts a full-HD IR camera with a physical shutter and AI noise cancellation for an enhanced video conferencing experience.

The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405) packs a 75 Wh battery with USB-C Easy Charge support. It claims to offer users more than 15 hours of unplugged operation and up to 20 percent more charging cycles than older models. The device weighs 1.2 kilograms and measures 312.42mm x 220.05mm x 14.9mm in size.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.