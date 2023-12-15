Technology News
Asus Zenbook 14 OLED With Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 Processors Launched: Price, Specifications

Asus Zenbook 14 (UX3405) features a 3K Asus Lumina OLED 120 Hz touchscreen display.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 December 2023 15:03 IST
Asus Zenbook 14 OLED With Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 Processors Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405) claims to have US military-grade durability

Highlights
  • Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405) weighs 1.2 kilograms
  • The laptop is equipped with an ErgoSense keyboard
  • The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405) has a 75 Wh battery
Asus launched the Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405) laptop on Friday. The company touts it as a "premium ultraportable laptop" which is lightweight and flaunts a sleek design but also claims to offer US military-grade durability. The laptop comes with Intel Core Ultra processors with built-in Intel Arc graphics. The Intel Core Ultra chipsets include specialised Neural Processing Units or NPUs that support offline AI functions. The laptop also claims to offer more than 15 hours of battery life.

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405) price, availability

Offered for $1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,07,900), the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405) is available for purchase in the US through the Asus e-store. The company is yet to confirm any details about the India launch of the model. The laptop is seen in black and grey colour options.

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405) specification, features

The laptop features a 14-inch 3K (2,880 x 1,800 pixels) Asus Lumina OLED nanoedge display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, an aspect ratio of 16:10, a peak brightness level of 600 nits and a DisplayHDR True Black 600 certification. 

The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED is available in variations of Intel Core Ultra 9 185H, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H and Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processors. The laptop comes with 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. It runs Windows 11 out-of-the-box.

Featuring the quiet ErgoSense keyboard, the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405) is equipped with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port and one HDMI 2.1 port, alongside a 3.5 mm audio jack. The laptop has super-linear speakers with Asus Audio Booster and Dolby Atmos certification. It also flaunts a full-HD IR camera with a physical shutter and AI noise cancellation for an enhanced video conferencing experience.

The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405) packs a 75 Wh battery with USB-C Easy Charge support. It claims to offer users more than 15 hours of unplugged operation and up to 20 percent more charging cycles than older models. The device weighs 1.2 kilograms and measures 312.42mm x 220.05mm x 14.9mm in size.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 2880x1800 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Intel Core
RAM 32GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 1TB
Weight 1.20 kg
Asus Zenbook 14 OLED, Asus Zenbook 14 OLED price in India, Asus Zenbook 14 OLED specifications, Asus, Asus Zenbook 14 OLED UX3405
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Asus Zenbook 14 OLED With Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 Processors Launched: Price, Specifications
