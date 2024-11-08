Technology News
MacBook Pro, Mac Mini With M4 Pro Chips Gain Support for High Power Mode on macOS: Report

Apple's "High Power Mode" is designed to offer improved performance for demanding workflows on macOS.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 8 November 2024 14:39 IST
MacBook Pro, Mac Mini With M4 Pro Chips Gain Support for High Power Mode on macOS: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

The user interface for Apple's High Power Mode on macOS

Highlights
  • Apple's latest Mac computers offer High Power Mode support on macOS
  • It is supported on the MacBook Pro and Mac Mini with a M4 Pro chip
  • Apple is yet to update its support document to list the latest Mac models
Apple's recently launched MacBook Pro (2024) and Mac Mini (2024) are equipped with the company's new M4 chip lineup, and the computers went on sale in India and global markets on Friday. The company's latest laptop and desktop computer supports the "High Power Mode" that is designed to boost performance while using video editing and 3D applications on macOS, according to details shared in ArsTechnica's review of the M4 Mac Mini. The feature was previously supported on select MacBook Pro models equipped with the company's more capable chips.

MacBook Pro (2024), Mac Mini (2024) Support High Power Mode on macOS

ArsTechnica's review of the Mac Mini (2024) with an M4 Pro chip confirms that the High Power Mode on macOS is available on the compact desktop computer. When enabled, the feature provides a marginal improvement in performance, while increasing the speed of the fans on the device, according to the publication.

Enabling the High Power Mode on macOS
Photo Credit: Apple

 

According to Apple's support page for the 'High Power Mode' feature, users who have specific Apple Silicon Mac computers will be able to access the feature. It is designed to offer improved performance for demanding workflows, such as colour grading 8K ProRes 4444 and 8K DNxHR video.

High Power Mode is currently supported on the MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3 Max, 2023) and MacBook Pro 16-inch (M1 Max) while the 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M2 Max and M3 Max chips also include the feature. It appears that Apple hasn't updated the support page for the feature since March, and the latest MacBook Pro and Mac Mini are yet to be listed as compatible models.

macOS also offers a "Low Power Mode" that does exactly what the name suggests — it makes the Mac reduce its energy usage in order to preserve battery life. This feature is available on most Mac computers, unlike the high performance mode It comes at the cost of slower performance, but it can be handy when using a MacBook on the go.  

Further reading: MacBook Pro 2024, Mac Mini 2024, High Power Mode, macOS, Apple

Further reading: MacBook Pro 2024, Mac Mini 2024, High Power Mode, macOS, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
MacBook Pro, Mac Mini With M4 Pro Chips Gain Support for High Power Mode on macOS: Report
