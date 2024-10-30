Technology News
MacBook Pro (2024) With Up to 16-Inch Displays, M4 Chips Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Apple's new MacBook Pro models now start at 16GB of RAM, up from 8GB on last year's lineup.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 30 October 2024 20:57 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

MacBook Pro (2024) is available in Space Black and Silver colourways

Highlights
  • MacBook Pro (2024) features up to 14 CPU cores, up to 32 GPU cores
  • It runs on macOS Sequoia and supports Apple Intelligence features
  • Apple has equipped the MacBook Pro (2024) with up to 100Wh batteries
Apple has refreshed its MacBook Pro lineup with its latest M4 chips, the 3nm processor that first made its debut on this year's iPad Pro earlier this year and eventually made its way to the iMac 24-inch (2024) and Mac mini (2024) models that were unveiled earlier this week. The new MacBook Pro models are powered by M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips, and are available in 14-inch and 16-inch display models along with support for ray tracing as well as Apple Intelligence, which began rolling out to users in the US on Monday.

MacBook Pro (2024) Price in India, Availability

MacBook Pro (2024) price in India starts at Rs. 1,69,999 for the base model which is equipped with an M4 chip and a 14-inch screen. It is also available with the same display and an M4 Pro chip that is priced at Rs. 1,99,900.

macbook pro 2024 apple inline macbook pro

The new MacBook Pro model is claimed to offer up to 24 hours of battery life
Photo Credit: Apple

 

Meanwhile, the MacBook Pro (2024) is also available with a 16-inch display, and this variant will set you back by Rs. 2,49,900. The new MacBook Pro is available in Space Black and Silver colourways and will go on sale in India and global markets on November 8, via the company's online store and authorised resellers.

MacBook Pro (2024) Specifications, Features

The newly launched MacBook Pro (2024) is powered by the company's latest M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips. These 3nm processors are equipped with up to 14 CPU cores, up to 32 GPU cores, and up to 16 Neural Engine cores. Apple has equipped it with up to 48GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage, but it can be configured with up to 128GB of RAM and up to 8TB of storage.

macbook pro 2024 m4 chip apple inline macbook pro

Apple's latest MacBook Pro is available with an M4 chip comprising a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU
Photo Credit: Apple

 

The laptop is equipped with 14.2-inch (3,024x1,964 pixels) and 16.2-inch (3,456x2,234 pixels) Liquid Retina XDR displays with a peak brightness of 1,600 nits (HDR) and a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a backlit keyboard with support for Touch ID, and a Force Touch trackpad. 

Connectivity options on the MacBook Pro (2024) include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3,  Sensors on board the laptop include three Thunderbolt 5/ USB 4 ports, an HDMI port, a MagSafe 3 port, an SDXC card slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack. There's a 12-megapixel camera with Centre Stage on the front, located inside the display notch.

Apple has equipped the 14-inch MacBook Pro (M4) with a 70Wh lithium polymer battery, while the M4 Pro and M4 Max pack a larger 72.4Wh battery — these can be charged at 70W. The 16-inch model has a 100Wh battery, which supports 140W wired charging. The company says the new MacBook Pro offers up to 24 hours of battery life, on a single charge, for video playback.

Further reading: MacBook Pro 2024, MacBook Pro 2024 price in India, MacBook Pro 2024 specifications, MacBook Pro, MacBook, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
At Binance Blockchain Week, Stablecoins, Asset Tokenisation and AI Emerge as Key Talking Points

