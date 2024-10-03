Technology News
Apple Granted Patent for MacBook With All-Glass Design and 'Shaker Module'

Apple's glass MacBook could sport a virtual keyboard and trackpad housed in an all-glass design, according to the company's latest patent document.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 October 2024 18:48 IST
Apple Granted Patent for MacBook With All-Glass Design and 'Shaker Module'

Photo Credit: Apple

The purported MacBook is also speculated to be equipped with a shaker module

Highlights
  • Apple patent suggests MacBook with all-glass design and virtual keyboard
  • The purported device might also be equipped with a shaker module
  • Icons of the ports are said to be mirrored onto the MacBook's housing
Apple may be developing a new MacBook with an all-glass display, according to a newly granted patent. The purported device may replace the hardware-based keyboard for an on-screen one, similar to the Asus Zenbook Duo OLED. It is also rumoured to feature a shaker module that would generate low-frequency audio output. Notably, this is not the first time such an Apple device has been mentioned. Reports of this purported Macbook being in development have surfaced in the last few years, and this latest patent only strengthens claims that its development could be a possibility.

Apple's Patent for an All-Glass MacBook 

A patent granted by the US Patent and Trademark Office (via PatentlyApple) reveals Apple may be developing a new type of electronic device that would offer text input functionality via its user interface when actuated. When that is not the case, it would have other functions too, similar to other surfaces of the housing. This is part is speculated to be a virtual keyboard and trackpad on the purported MacBook.

macbook patent apple uspto glass macbook patent

Apple's patent document visualises the all-glass MacBook
Photo Credit: USPTO/ Apple

 

The particular housing is also said to be configured to protect the internal components of the purported device as well as serve to provide an aesthetic appearance. However, it is not a mechanism that is built into any opening of the said device. The icons of the ports would be mirrored onto the housing, assisting the user in plugging them in.

In addition to an all-glass design, the purported MacBook would also be equipped with a "shaker module". The patent document suggests that it could generate controlled vibrations via low-frequency output.

The purported shaker module can be attached to various surfaces of the device within constrained height, and might be able to mimic low-frequency sounds when used in devices which do not have the space to install dedicated components.

However, it is crucial to note that not all devices whose patents have been granted make it to the final production stage. Thus, it is currently unclear whether Apple's purported MacBook with an all-glass design will debut in the future.

Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED Laptop

Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.00-inch
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Core i5
RAM 32GB
SSD 512GB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti
Weight 1.70 kg
