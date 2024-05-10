Technology News
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • iPad Pro (2024) Geekbench Scores Highlight Performance Boost Over Older iPad Pro, MacBook Pro Models

iPad Pro (2024) Geekbench Scores Highlight Performance Boost Over Older iPad Pro, MacBook Pro Models

iPad Pro (2024) is available in 11-inch and 13-inch display options.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 10 May 2024 15:49 IST
iPad Pro (2024) Geekbench Scores Highlight Performance Boost Over Older iPad Pro, MacBook Pro Models

Photo Credit: Apple

iPad Pro (2024) was launched in India on May 7

Highlights
  • iPad Pro (2024) is available in 11-inch and 13-inch display options
  • The tablet is offered in four storage variants - 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
  • The M4 chipset clocked at 4.4GHz on the Geekbench test
Advertisement

Apple introduced the iPad Pro (2024) model with its new in-house M4 chipset earlier this week. The tablet succeeds the iPad Pro (2022) model which is powered by the M2 chips. The newly launched iPad Pro from the Cupertino-based tech giant is available in two display sizes and four storage options. The iPad Pro with an M4 chip has now been spotted on a benchmarking website and the scores suggest that it is considerably faster than the older iPad Pro model and some existing MacBook models. 

The iPad Pro (2024) with an M4 chipset and 16GB of RAM has been spotted on Geekbench. It is seen with a single-core score of 3,810 points and a multi-core score of 14,541 points. The 10-core M4 chip clocked at 4.4GHz is 25 percent faster than the preceding M3 processor, a MySmartPrice report notes.

The report adds that the preceding iPad Pro (2022) model, which came with an M2 chipset, scored 2,444 and 9,256 points on single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. This suggests that the iPad Pro (2024) model powered by an M4 chip shows a 55.89 percent and 57.10 percent increase in single-core and multi-core tests, respectively, suggesting a significant performance boost of the new tablet over the older model.

Another Geekbench test of the 16GB M4 iPad Pro (2024) model shows single and multi-core scores of 3,767 and 14,677 points, respectively. A Gizmochina report suggests that this is significantly improved over the scores of the 14-inch MacBook Pro model, which is powered by an 11-core M3 Pro chipset. The MacBook model can be found on Geekbench with scores of 3,023 and 12,641 points on single and multi-core tests, respectively. 

Notably, the iPad Pro (2024) starts in India at Rs. 99,900 for the base 11-inch, Wi-Fi only 256GB option. The tablet is also available in 512GB, 1TB and 2TB variants and 13-inch display size option. It is offered in Silver and Space Black colourways.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPad Pro 2024, iPad Pro M4, iPad Pro M2, MacBook Pro (2023), MacBook, iPad, Apple
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Oppo Reno 12 Pro Spotted on NBTC Listing; Enco Air 4 Pro Allegedly Appears on IMDA, SIRIM Websites
OpenAI Said to Plan Launch of Google Search Competitor on May 13

Related Stories

iPad Pro (2024) Geekbench Scores Highlight Performance Boost Over Older iPad Pro, MacBook Pro Models
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y200 5G Series Launch Set for May 20; Vivo Y200 GT 5G Design Revealed
  2. Apple Has Apologised for Its iPad Pro 'Crush' Advertisement: Here's Why
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24+ Review: Bigger Is Better
  4. Here's When We Will Officially See Infinix GT 20 Pro, GT Book in India
  5. Asus ROG Ally X to Debut With Notable Upgrades, Higher Price on This Date
  6. Vivo X100 Ultra Camera Details Revealed
  7. Tecno Camon 30 Series With Sony Lytia Camera to Launch Soon in India
  8. Xiaomi Redmi 13C 5G Review
  9. Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) Leaked Renders Offer Detailed Look: See Here
  10. iPad Pro With M4 Chip Faster than M3 MacBook Pro, Benchmarks Show: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI Said to Plan Launch of Google Search Competitor on May 13
  2. Clinical Research Firm for Nykaa, FirstCry Partners Qila.io to Receive Blockchain Revamp
  3. iPad Pro (2024) Geekbench Scores Highlight Performance Boost Over Older iPad Pro, MacBook Pro Models
  4. Oppo Reno 12 Pro Spotted on NBTC Listing; Enco Air 4 Pro Allegedly Appears on IMDA, SIRIM Websites
  5. Crypto Market Today: Bitcoin Records Minor Gains, Most Altcoins Reflect Profits
  6. Apple Said to Use In-House Server Chips to Power AI Tools Coming to iPhone, iPad, and Mac Computers This Year
  7. Vivo Y200 5G Series Confirmed to Launch on May 20; Vivo Y200 GT 5G Design Revealed
  8. Infinix GT 20 Pro, GT Book Laptop India Launch Set for May 21
  9. Apple Apologises for iPad Pro 'Crush' Ad After Video Sparks Criticism, Ad Age Says
  10. Asus ROG Ally X Set to Launch in H2 2024 With Larger Battery, Higher Price Tag: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »