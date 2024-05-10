Apple introduced the iPad Pro (2024) model with its new in-house M4 chipset earlier this week. The tablet succeeds the iPad Pro (2022) model which is powered by the M2 chips. The newly launched iPad Pro from the Cupertino-based tech giant is available in two display sizes and four storage options. The iPad Pro with an M4 chip has now been spotted on a benchmarking website and the scores suggest that it is considerably faster than the older iPad Pro model and some existing MacBook models.

The iPad Pro (2024) with an M4 chipset and 16GB of RAM has been spotted on Geekbench. It is seen with a single-core score of 3,810 points and a multi-core score of 14,541 points. The 10-core M4 chip clocked at 4.4GHz is 25 percent faster than the preceding M3 processor, a MySmartPrice report notes.

The report adds that the preceding iPad Pro (2022) model, which came with an M2 chipset, scored 2,444 and 9,256 points on single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. This suggests that the iPad Pro (2024) model powered by an M4 chip shows a 55.89 percent and 57.10 percent increase in single-core and multi-core tests, respectively, suggesting a significant performance boost of the new tablet over the older model.

Another Geekbench test of the 16GB M4 iPad Pro (2024) model shows single and multi-core scores of 3,767 and 14,677 points, respectively. A Gizmochina report suggests that this is significantly improved over the scores of the 14-inch MacBook Pro model, which is powered by an 11-core M3 Pro chipset. The MacBook model can be found on Geekbench with scores of 3,023 and 12,641 points on single and multi-core tests, respectively.

Notably, the iPad Pro (2024) starts in India at Rs. 99,900 for the base 11-inch, Wi-Fi only 256GB option. The tablet is also available in 512GB, 1TB and 2TB variants and 13-inch display size option. It is offered in Silver and Space Black colourways.

