Apple dropped its new MacBook Pro lineup last week with M4 chips and 14-inch or 16-inch display options. Now, details have emerged about the future MacBook Pro models Apple has supposedly been working on. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman expects Apple to update the current MacBook Pro again in 2025, but a major design refresh could happen in 2026. The MacBook Pro models will reportedly feature a new display technology and a 2nm M6 chip in 2026.

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman states that Apple won't completely overhaul the MacBook Pro until 2026. The brand was previously targeting 2025 for the next MacBook Pro overhaul, but the plan was reportedly axed due to delays related to the display technology.

MacBook Pro Could Get M5 Refresh Next Year

Gurman says we can expect a simple refresh for the MacBook Pro series next year with an M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max chipsets and minimal to no design changes. He expects Apple to launch a ‘total redesign' for the MacBook Pro in 2026 with an M6 chip. Apple's M6 chip will likely be built on the new 2nm process. It could bring new display technology, fresh design, and a significant performance boost.

Apple's 2026 MacBook Pro lineup is expected to feature an OLED screen, ditching the mini-LED display that Apple has included in old models. With the transition to OLED displays, the laptop will have a “thinner design.” Apple had previously made the MacBook Pro models slightly thicker with the introduction of the M-series chipsets and the company is expected to reverse this in 2026.

Meanwhile, Apple refreshed its MacBook Pro lineup last week with M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips. They are available in 14-inch and 16-inch display options and support ray tracing as well as Apple Intelligence. The price of MacBook Pro (2024) starts at Rs. 1,69,999 for the base model with an M4 chip and a 14-inch screen.