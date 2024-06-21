Apple Back to School 2024 sale is currently live on the online Education Store in India. The Cupertino-based tech giant's annual sale for students and educators began on Thursday (June 20) and will continue till September 20. The sale is aimed at students enrolled in higher education and teachers and offers special discounts on iPad and MacBook models. There are offers on iMac and Mac mini as well. Apart from discounts, buyers can also get free AirPods and Apple Pencil with certain purchases.

Apple Back to School 2024 sale: Best deals

This year, Apple is offering discounts and freebies with the iPad Air with the M2 chipset, the iPad Pro with the M4 chipset, the MacBook Air with the M2 and M3 SoC, and the MacBook Pro with the M3 chip on its online Education Store. Further, the iMac with the M3 chipset and the Mac mini with the M2 SoC also come with discounts.

Apple iPad Air (2024)

Launched in May, the iPad Air (2024) with the M2 chip comes in 11-inch and 13-inch variants, with options for Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + Cellular connectivity. It features a Liquid Retina (LCD) screen, a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera on the back and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle forward-facing camera for selfies, and a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfers. It runs on iPadOS 17 out-of-the-box. During the Apple Back to School 2024 sale, it will be available at the following prices:

11-inch iPad Air, 128GB inbuilt storage - Rs. 54,990

11-inch iPad Air, 256GB inbuilt storage - Rs. 64,990

11-inch iPad Air, 512GB inbuilt storage - Rs. 84,990

11-inch iPad Air, 1TB inbuilt storage - Rs. 99,900

13-inch iPad Air, 128GB inbuilt storage - Rs. 74,990

13-inch iPad Air, 256GB inbuilt storage - Rs. 84,990

13-inch iPad Air, 512GB inbuilt storage - Rs. 99,990

13-inch iPad Air, 1TB inbuilt storage - Rs. 1,19,900

These prices are for the Wi-Fi-only variant. The Wi-Fi + Cellular variants will be priced slightly higher. Along with the discount, buyers will also get a free Apple Pencil priced at Rs. 6,900.

Apple iPad Pro (2024)

The Apple iPad Pro (2024) with the latest M4 chipset was also launched in May and comes in 11-inch and 13-inch variants along with options for Wi-Fi only or Wi-Fi + Cellular connectivity. Both display sizes feature Apple's new Tandem OLED screens with a 120Hz (ProMotion) refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. It sports a 12-megapixel primary camera and a LiDAR scanner on the back, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera on the front. During the Apple Back to School 2024 sale, it will be available at the following prices:

11-inch iPad Pro, 256GB inbuilt storage - Rs. 89,900

11-inch iPad Pro, 512GB inbuilt storage - Rs. 1,09,900

11-inch iPad Pro, 1TB inbuilt storage - Rs. 1,49,900

11-inch iPad Pro, 2TB inbuilt storage - Rs. 1,89,900

13-inch iPad Pro, 256GB inbuilt storage - Rs. 1,19,900

13-inch iPad Pro, 256GB inbuilt storage - Rs. 1,39,900

13-inch iPad Pro, 256GB inbuilt storage - Rs. 1,79,900

13-inch iPad Pro, 256GB inbuilt storage - Rs. 2,19,900

As above-mentioned, these prices are just for the Wi-Fi-only variant and adding Cellular connectivity will cost extra. Buyers will get a free Apple Pencil Pro priced at Rs. 10,900 with all of the iPad Pro variants.

Apple MacBook Air

In 2022, Apple introduced the MacBook Air with the M2 chipset. The company refreshed the model with the M3 chipset in May 2024. During the Apple Back to School 2024 sale, both of these models are available with a discount. The following are the discounted prices of the individual models:

13-inch MacBook Air (M2), 8GB RAM + 256GB inbuilt storage - Rs. 89,990

13-inch MacBook Air (M2), 8GB RAM + 512GB inbuilt storage - Rs. 1,09,900

13-inch MacBook Air (M3), 8GB RAM + 256GB inbuilt storage - Rs. 1,04,900

13-inch MacBook Air (M3), 8GB RAM + 512GB inbuilt storage - Rs. 1,24,900

13-inch MacBook Air (M3), 16GB RAM + 512GB inbuilt storage - Rs. 1,44,900

15-inch MacBook Air (M3), 8GB RAM + 256GB inbuilt storage - Rs. 1,24,900

15-inch MacBook Air (M3), 8GB RAM + 512GB inbuilt storage - Rs. 1,44,900

15-inch MacBook Air (M3), 16GB RAM + 512GB inbuilt storage - Rs. 1,64,900

With every purchase, users will get a free AirPods (3rd Generation) with the Lightning charging case priced at Rs. 19,900.

Apple MacBook Pro (2023)

Apple MacBook Pro models with the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chipsets were launched in October 2023. The devices are available in 14-inch and 16-inch variants. The MacBook Pro (2023) models feature Liquid Retina XDR displays with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1600 nits. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, up to three Thunderbolt 4/ USB 4 ports, a MagSafe 3 charging port, an SDXC card reader, an HDMI port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

14-inch MacBook Pro starts at the price of Rs. 1,58,900

16-inch MacBook Pro starts at the price of Rs. 2,29,900

Just like MacBook Air models, buyers will get a free AirPods (3rd Generation) with every MacBook Pro (2023) purchase as well.

Apple iMac (2023) and Mac mini (2023)

The tech giant has also offered discounts on the iMac (2023) with the M3 chipset and Mac mini (2023) with the M2 chipset.

iMac (2023) starts at the price of Rs. 1,29,900

Mac mini (2023) starts at the price of Rs. 49,900

Purchasing either of the devices will also fetch buyers a free AirPods (3rd Generation).