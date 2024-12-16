Technology News
English Edition

Apple Reportedly Working on Redesigned Magic Mouse With New Charging Port Location

Apple's redesigned Magic Mouse could "still take months or years" of development after the design for the accessory is finalised.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 16 December 2024 12:28 IST
Apple Reportedly Working on Redesigned Magic Mouse With New Charging Port Location

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple updated the Magic Mouse with a USB Type-C port in October

Highlights
  • Apple could be working on the first Magic Mouse redesign since 2015
  • The accessory has only been updated once after its launch in 2009
  • Apple has yet to announce plans to update the Magic Mouse
Advertisement

Apple is reportedly working on an updated version of Magic Mouse, its wireless mouse designed to work with Mac computers. According to details shared by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in the latest version of his weekly Power On newsletter, Apple could finally update the design of its wireless accessory, which was last updated in 2015. The most notable change coming to the successor to the Magic Mouse will be the location of the charging port, which is currently placed at the bottom.

Apple Working on 'Full Overhaul' of Magic Mouse

Sources told the Bloomberg journalist that Apple is working on a redesigned version of the Magic Mouse and recently began developing prototypes of the accessory. The successor to the second generation Magic Mouse will reportedly have a more modern approach.

According to Gurman, Apple is planning to "fix longstanding complaints" with the Magic Mouse — the most widely reported issue with the device so far has been the location of the charging port, ever since Apple added built-in rechargeable batteries instead of AA batteries in 2015.

If these claims are accurate, then Apple could launch its third generation Magic Mouse within the next couple of years. The company first launched the Magic Mouse in 2009, and a second generation model was launched in 2015, with a Lightning port located at the bottom.

The location of the Lightning port (which has been updated with a USB Type-C port in compliance with EU regulations) has been a source of annoyance for several users, as it prevents the mouse from being used while it is being charged. Another criticism of the accessory is that it is not as ergonomic as similarly priced products from companies like Logitech.

There's no word from Apple on when an updated version of the Magic Mouse might arrive, but Gurman says that the company isn't expected to launch it within "the next 12–18 months", adding that it would "still take months or years" of working on software and hardware — after the design is finalised — before the accessory will be launched.

Apple updated the second generation Magic Mouse with a USB Type-C port alongside the launch of the M4-powered Mac computers in October, but there were no other changes to the hardware on the accessory.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, Magic Mouse
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Apple Developing an iPad-Like Foldable With No Crease for 2028 Launch: Mark Gurman

Related Stories

Apple Reportedly Working on Redesigned Magic Mouse With New Charging Port Location
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung May Launch Galaxy S25 Series at Its Unpacked Event on This Date
  2. Lava Blaze Duo 5G With 1.58-Inch Rear Display Launched in India: See Price
  3. Ajay Devgn's Singham Again Now Available for Rent on Prime Video
  4. A Foldable iPhone May Debut in 2026: Report
  5. OnePlus Ace 5 Series Pre-Reservations Begin; Launch Date Tipped
  6. Apple Working on Giant Foldable iPad for 2028 Launch: Mark Gurman
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta's Motivo AI Model Could Deliver More Lifelike Digital Avatars: Here's How it Works
  2. Space Junk Crisis: Experts Call for Immediate Action to Avoid Orbital Disaster
  3. The Six Triple Eight OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  4. Astrobiologists Create Framework to Study Extraterrestrial Life Evolution
  5. HDMI 2.2 Standard With Improved Bandwidth to Be Unveiled at CES 2025: Report
  6. Apple's AR Smart Glasses Could Be ‘3 to 5 Years’ Away Due to Ongoing Challenges: Report
  7. Oppo Find N5 Moniker, Features Officially Teased; Key Specifications Tipped
  8. NASA Eyes Innovative Strategies for Mars Exploration Success by 2044
  9. Lava Blaze Duo 5G With 1.58-Inch Rear Display, Dimensity 7025 Chip Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Moto E15 Spotted on BIS Certification Site, Hinting at Imminent Launch in India: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »