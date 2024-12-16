Apple is reportedly working on an updated version of Magic Mouse, its wireless mouse designed to work with Mac computers. According to details shared by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in the latest version of his weekly Power On newsletter, Apple could finally update the design of its wireless accessory, which was last updated in 2015. The most notable change coming to the successor to the Magic Mouse will be the location of the charging port, which is currently placed at the bottom.

Apple Working on 'Full Overhaul' of Magic Mouse

Sources told the Bloomberg journalist that Apple is working on a redesigned version of the Magic Mouse and recently began developing prototypes of the accessory. The successor to the second generation Magic Mouse will reportedly have a more modern approach.

According to Gurman, Apple is planning to "fix longstanding complaints" with the Magic Mouse — the most widely reported issue with the device so far has been the location of the charging port, ever since Apple added built-in rechargeable batteries instead of AA batteries in 2015.

If these claims are accurate, then Apple could launch its third generation Magic Mouse within the next couple of years. The company first launched the Magic Mouse in 2009, and a second generation model was launched in 2015, with a Lightning port located at the bottom.

The location of the Lightning port (which has been updated with a USB Type-C port in compliance with EU regulations) has been a source of annoyance for several users, as it prevents the mouse from being used while it is being charged. Another criticism of the accessory is that it is not as ergonomic as similarly priced products from companies like Logitech.

There's no word from Apple on when an updated version of the Magic Mouse might arrive, but Gurman says that the company isn't expected to launch it within "the next 12–18 months", adding that it would "still take months or years" of working on software and hardware — after the design is finalised — before the accessory will be launched.

Apple updated the second generation Magic Mouse with a USB Type-C port alongside the launch of the M4-powered Mac computers in October, but there were no other changes to the hardware on the accessory.