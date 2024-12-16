iPhone 17 series is expected to hit the market in Fall 2025. Apple's next-generation iPhone lineup is speculated to feature a new model in addition to the standard variants in the form of the iPhone 17 Air — a new handset with a slimmer profile and toned-down features. Now, a report suggests that this purported smartphone may be priced lower than the iPhone 17 Pro models. However, Apple may cut down on a marquee iPhone feature on its slim phone to achieve the same. Further, the Cupertino, California-based technology giant is developing two foldable devices with a targeted release in 2026.

iPhone 17 Air

According to a Wall Street Journal report, the iPhone 17 Air is aimed at reviving growth at the company. In recent years, the iPhone maker has offered incremental upgrades, but its purported Air model could be the first new iPhone introduced in the market since the iPhone 14 Plus in 2022.

As the name suggests, the iPhone 17 Air is reported to be thinner than the approximately 8-millimetre profile of the current models. The report claimed that the new iPhone model would be equipped with a simplified camera system in a bid to keep costs low. The iPhone camera system is a marquee feature on Apple's smartphones, but the report suggested that cutting down on camera capabilities might enable the company to place the iPhone 17 Air below the Pro models in terms of pricing. Presently, an expanded camera system is one of the most prominent features that separates Pro and base iPhone models.

The new claim corroborates previous leaks that suggest the purported handset could feature a single rear camera with a 48-megapixel sensor, while also including the 2x telephoto functions of the current iPhone 16. And while the exact dimensions of the iPhone 17 Air were not revealed, reports suggested that Apple could launch the iPhone 17 Air with a thickness of 6mm.

Foldable iPhone Models

The WSJ report further claimed that Apple had two foldable devices in development — a foldable iPhone and a larger laptop replacement. The former is speculated to come with a bigger display than the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Meanwhile, the foldable laptop might be equipped with a 19-inch screen when unfolded.

While both products have been in development for years, Apple is said to be facing numerous challenges related to the display cover and hinge mechanism. The report revealed the company had experimented with several iPhone designs over the years, such as a device with an outward-facing display when folded. However, Apple has reportedly finally settled on the traditional foldable smartphone design with an inward-facing screen.

Citing people familiar with the matter, WSJ reported that Apple executives were planning a 2026 release for the foldable devices but might delay the launch by up to a year to address any potential challenges.