Technology News
English Edition

Apple Reportedly Developing 2 Different Prototypes for Second Generation Studio Display

The second generation model may arrive as compatible monitor for Apple's lineup of desktop computers.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 March 2025 12:17 IST
Apple Reportedly Developing 2 Different Prototypes for Second Generation Studio Display

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple launched the first generation Studio Display (pictured) in 2022

Highlights
  • Apple is reportedly developing J427 and J527 Studio Display models
  • The company is expected to replace the current 27-inch 5K Studio Display
  • It may offer two models with different specifications or screen sizes
Advertisement

Apple is developing several prototypes of its second generation Studio Display, according to claims by a seasoned journalist. The Cupertino-based technology giant launched its first Studio Display nearly three years ago and thus, is expected to introduce its successor this year or the next. While two prototypes are in development, Apple may reportedly choose between them for the second generation model or they could offer entirely different screen size or specifications options to customers.

Apple Developing Second Generation Studio Display

In the latest edition of the Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman shed light on Apple's plans to replace its Studio Display with a new external Mac monitor. While previous reports suggested that the company was working on a new product with the model number J427, Gurman reports that another Studio Display with the model number J527 is also in development.

However, it isn't likely to be the subsequent generation Studio Display which may someday replace the already under-development J427 model. Instead, the external monitor for the Mac could reportedly be an alternative version of the second generation model with slight changes.

As per Gurman, Apple may adopt one of the following two strategies: either choose between the two prototypes as the final variant of the production-spec model or introduce the both of them with different screen sizes or “set of specifications”. If the latter happens, the company could potentially give customers more choice when shopping for a compatible monitor for its lineup of desktop computers which includes the Mac mini, Mac Pro, and the Mac Studio.

Notably, the current generation Studio Display, launched in 2022, is only offered in a single variant; a 27-inch 5K Retina display with 600 nits peak brightness.

Another possibility is that the purported external monitor could replace the Apple Pro Display XDR — the iPhone maker's high-end standalone display which was launched almost six years ago as a companion to the Mac Pro (2019). The journalist claims the second generation Studio Display may debut by the end of this year or in 2026, corroborating previous leaks which also hinted towards a 2026 launch timeline.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple Studio Display, Apple Studio Display 2, Apple Studio Display 2 Specifications, Apple, Mac
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
iPhone 17 Ultra Tipped to Launch This Year, Replacing 'Pro Max' Variant
Baidu Releases Ernie 4.5 Foundation Model and Ernie X1 Reasoning Model With Multimodal Capabilities

Related Stories

Apple Reportedly Developing 2 Different Prototypes for Second Generation Studio Display
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Offering Free 90-Day JioHotstar Subscription With Select Plans
  2. Infinix Note 50 Pro+ Said to Launch on March 20; Live Images, Price Leaked
  3. Poco F7 Ultra, F7 Pro Leaked Renders Hint at Design and Colour Options
  4. Lenovo Idea Tab Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 8300 SoC Launched in India
  5. Apple May Replace iPhone 17 Pro Max With a New 'Ultra' Model
  6. Realme P3 5G Confirmed to Launch in India With This Price TagÂ 
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price in Europe, Storage and Colourways Leaked
  8. Bitcoin Trades Above $83,600, Altcoins Remain Sluggish
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price in Europe, Storage and Colour Options Leaked
  2. Realme P3 5G Price in India, Sale Offers, Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of March 19 Launch
  3. Samsung Game Booster+ App With Controller Key Remapping Reportedly Available in Korea
  4. Google Assistant on Android Smartphones Being Replaced by AI-Powered Gemini
  5. Apple AirPods Production to Begin in India at Foxconn Plant in April for Export: Report
  6. Poco F7 Ultra, F7 Pro Leaked Renders Suggest Design and Colour Options
  7. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake Is Still in Development, Saber CEO Says
  8. Ola Electric’s Unit Faces Two Insolvency Pleas Over Vendor Dues
  9. Apple Reportedly Developing 2 Different Prototypes for Second Generation Studio Display
  10. OpenAI, Elon Musk Agree to Fast Tracked Trial Over For-Profit Shift
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »