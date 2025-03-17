Apple is developing several prototypes of its second generation Studio Display, according to claims by a seasoned journalist. The Cupertino-based technology giant launched its first Studio Display nearly three years ago and thus, is expected to introduce its successor this year or the next. While two prototypes are in development, Apple may reportedly choose between them for the second generation model or they could offer entirely different screen size or specifications options to customers.

Apple Developing Second Generation Studio Display

In the latest edition of the Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman shed light on Apple's plans to replace its Studio Display with a new external Mac monitor. While previous reports suggested that the company was working on a new product with the model number J427, Gurman reports that another Studio Display with the model number J527 is also in development.

However, it isn't likely to be the subsequent generation Studio Display which may someday replace the already under-development J427 model. Instead, the external monitor for the Mac could reportedly be an alternative version of the second generation model with slight changes.

As per Gurman, Apple may adopt one of the following two strategies: either choose between the two prototypes as the final variant of the production-spec model or introduce the both of them with different screen sizes or “set of specifications”. If the latter happens, the company could potentially give customers more choice when shopping for a compatible monitor for its lineup of desktop computers which includes the Mac mini, Mac Pro, and the Mac Studio.

Notably, the current generation Studio Display, launched in 2022, is only offered in a single variant; a 27-inch 5K Retina display with 600 nits peak brightness.

Another possibility is that the purported external monitor could replace the Apple Pro Display XDR — the iPhone maker's high-end standalone display which was launched almost six years ago as a companion to the Mac Pro (2019). The journalist claims the second generation Studio Display may debut by the end of this year or in 2026, corroborating previous leaks which also hinted towards a 2026 launch timeline.