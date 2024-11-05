Apple is reportedly working on a display technology with up to 90Hz refresh rate that could make its way to upcoming iPad Air models. Apple's iPad, iPad Mini, and iPad Air models are equipped with LCD screens with a 60Hz refresh rate, and the Air lineup could be updated with a higher refresh rate. The improved display technology could reportedly also make its way to the 24-inch iMac and even Apple's Studio Display. Apple is also rumoured to be working on equipping the iPhone 17 series with 120Hz displays.

Citing an anonymous source that reached out to them, Mike Hurley and Jason Snell, hosts of the Upgrade podcast (via 9to5Mac) claim that Apple is working on a new screen technology that will be used to equip the company's next-generation iPad Air with a 90Hz display. The current generation Air model has a 60Hz screen and Apple's M2 chip, while its successor could arrive with the M3 chip.

The information shared by the source also suggests that the iPad Air will only be the first Apple device to arrive with the purported 90Hz display. The company will reportedly "working on expanding it to other models or products like a 24-inch Mac and a next-gen Studio Display."

While Apple has typically limited access to displays with a high refresh rate to its 'pro' smartphone and tablet models, recent reports suggest that the company could launch the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Slim/ Air with a 120Hz screen. Most smartphone vendors offer handsets with 120Hz refresh rates at lower prices than the regular iPhone, so it's not surprising that Apple could be keen to close the gap in technology on its standard iPhone models.

It's worth taking these claims with a grain of salt, considering that Apple only launched its M2 iPad Air model earlier this year. The company is also very secretive about its upcoming products, so we're unlikely to see concrete information related to the purported display upgrades for Apple's next iPad Air, Studio Display, and 24-inch iMac models until they are unveiled by the firm.