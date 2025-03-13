Technology News
Apple’s Smart Home Hub Tipped to Adopt iOS 19-Style UI; Launch Delayed to Post WWDC 2025

Apple may have plans of aligning the user interfaces across all devices in its ecosystem.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 March 2025 14:22 IST
Apple’s Smart Home Hub Tipped to Adopt iOS 19-Style UI; Launch Delayed to Post WWDC 2025

Photo Credit: Apple

The purported Apple smart home hub is speculated to feature a touchscreen display

  • Kuo says Apple's smart home hub launch is delayed due to iOS 19 redesign
  • Its launch is said to have been pushed beyond WWDC 2025
  • Apple plans to align UI across all devices in its ecosystem
Apple has long been rumoured to be developing a new smart home hub as the latest addition to the company's portfolio of smart home products. The purported product's launch was recently reported to face delays due to struggles faced by the Cupertino-based technology giant in developing a more advanced version of Siri, whose capabilities it may largely depend upon. However, it may not be the only reason. According to the latest claims by an industry analyst, iOS 19's recently reported radically new design may also be a contributing factor.

iOS 19 Delays Smart Home Hub Launch

According to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple has pushed the launch of the purported smart home hub beyond the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025. This is attributed to the redesign which iOS 19, Apple's next iteration of the iPhone operating system (OS), is expected to undergo. At the same conference, the iPhone maker is also likely to showcase iOS 19 and its advancements.

The company is speculated to have plans of aligning the user interfaces across all devices in Apple's ecosystem, including the purported smart home hub.

This builds upon a previous claim by the same analyst who suggested that the mass production of the aforementioned device may slip from Q1 2025 to Q3 2025. It was previously suspected that Apple's now-officially delayed development of a more advanced version of Siri, powered by Apple Intelligence, was a major factor. The smart home hub was reported to depend upon the capabilities of the AI assistant.

However, Kuo's claims suggest that delays related to Siri may not be the only reason behind the postponed launch of the purported product. Until it launches, Apple was reported to have commenced an internal home testing programme which allows select employees to take home the purported smart home hub for testing and submit feedback.

Regarding the importance of the product in Apple's ecosystem, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman previously claimed that it would be the “first step toward a bigger role in the smart home” along with being Apple's “most significant release of the year” when it debuts.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
