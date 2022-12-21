Technology News
Apple Extends Self Service Repair to M1 Mac Desktops, Studio Display

Apple offers rental tool kit for each device at $49 (roughly Rs. 3,900) per week.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 21 December 2022 19:20 IST
Apple's Self Service Repair Service program was first launched last year for select iPhone models

Highlights
  • iMac, M1 Mac mini, Mac Studio to support self service in US
  • Apple Rental Tool Kits for new devices remain at $49 per week
Apple has added support for Mac desktops and the Studio Display to its Self Service Repair Service program in the US. The Self Service Repair Service, launched last year for select iPhone models and expanded to include MacBook laptop models that are powered by M1 chips, provides users with genuine service parts along with repair instruction manuals and tools to help users repair their devices at home. The service will now also be available on Mac desktops running on M1 chips.

The Cupertino, California-based company's Self Service Program website has been spotted to include genuine Apple parts, tools, and manuals for the iMac (M1, 2021), M1 Mac mini, M1 Ultra Mac Studio — which run on M1 chips. Meanwhile, the Studio Display has also been included in the list of supported devices.

Apple Self Service program, initially launched in the US, was recently expanded to provide services in Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and the UK. Apple had made the expansion announcement over an official newsroom blog post on December 6.

However, the support for iMac (M1, 2021), M1 Mac mini, M1 Ultra Mac Studio, and Studio Display, introduced recently, has been currently limited to the US. This would imply that the genuine parts and tools will not ship outside of the US as of yet.

The self service repair manuals for the iMac, Mac mini (M1, 2020), M1 Ultra Mac Studio, are accessible for all users on Apple's support website. This repair manual is also available for Apple's Studio Display on the official support page.

The Self Service program from Apple has been organised to cover display, top case, battery, and trackpad repair concerns while offering users a four-part rental toolkit at a weekly rental price of $49 (roughly Rs. 3,900) specifically designed for each Apple Device.

The newly introduced device toolkits for the iMac (M1, 2021), M1 Mac mini, M1 Ultra Mac Studio, and Studio Display are all priced at the same 7-day rental price point of $49.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
