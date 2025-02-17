Technology News
English Edition
Apple Studio Display 2 With Mini-LED Screen Said to Be in Development; Could Arrive by 2026

Apple's second generation Studio Display model could arrive in 2026, according to Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 17 February 2025 14:09 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Studio Display (pictured) was launched by the company in 2022

  • Apple could launch a new Studio Display by next year
  • It is said to be a 27-inch monitor with a Mini-LED panel
  • The Apple Studio Display 2 may offer improved brightness, contrast ratio
Apple Studio Display 2 could be in the works, according to details recently shared by Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) CEO Ross Young. The Cupertino company is expected to launch a successor to the first-generation Studio Display monitor that debuted in 2022 with a 27-inch screen. Unlike the current model, the upcoming Studio Display is expected to feature a Mini-LED panel with improved brightness levels and a higher contrast ratio. Apple could launch the second-generation Studio Display by next year.

Apple Studio Display 2 Said to Deliver Two Major Improvements

In a subscriber-only post (via MacRumors) on X (formerly Twitter), Young states that Apple is developing a 27-inch Studio DIsplay with a Mini-LED panel, which is a significant upgrade over the 5K LED screen used on the first-generation model.

According to Young, Apple will use panels produced by LG Display for the Studio Display 2, while the Mini-LEDs will be sourced from the Taiwan-based Epistar. The most recent Apple device to be updated with a Mini-LED screen was the MacBook Pro.

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman echoes Young's claim, stating that Apple's purported Studio Display 2 is codenamed J427. The monitor is expected to debut sometime in 2026, according to the journalist.

If these predictions are accurate, the upcoming Studio Display 2 would feature a much brighter panel than its predecessor. It could also enable support for localised dimming and an improved contrast ratio. However, these changes to the display could also result in a higher price for the second generation Studio Display.

Gurman also sheds some light on Apple's upcoming products, stating that a successor to the expensive Pro Display XDR ($5,000, or roughly Rs. 4.35 lakh) is not in the works. Instead, the company is said to be working on new Mac Studio and Mac Pro models, and could even launch a new iMac model with a larger display in the future.

Apple Studio Display 2, Apple Studio Display 2 Specifications, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Broadcom, TSMC Eye Possible Intel Deals to Split Storied Chipmaker: Report
