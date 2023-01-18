Asus Vivobook S 16 Flip OLED (TP3604) has debuted as the Taiwanese PC giant's latest convertible laptop. The new model supports up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processors, coupled with Intel Iris X graphics and 16GB of RAM. The Asus Vivobook S 16 Flip OLED has a 16-inch OLED display with up to 3.2K resolution and a maximum 120Hz refresh rate. The display offers Corning Gorilla Glass NBT support as well. The new Asus laptop comes in 70Whr, 50Whr and 42Whr battery options and has a Dolby Atmos audio system tuned by Harman Kardon.

Pricing and availability details of the Asus Vivobook S 16 Flip OLED (TP3604) are yet to be announced. It is offered in Cool Silver and Midnight Black colour options.

Asus Vivobook S 16 Flip OLED specifications

The new Asus Vivobook S 16 Flip OLED comes without a preinstalled operating system and features a metal chassis. It sports a 16-inch OLED NanoEdge touchscreen display with up to 3.2K (2,000 x 3,200 pixels) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and 85.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. The three-sided frameless display has Corning Gorilla Glass NBT shield for scratch resistance and it offers 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. The display supports stylus input and can be used with the Asus Pen 2.0 (available separately) with 4096 pressure levels. The display has SGS and TUV Rheinland certifications, according to the company.

The convertible laptop packs up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor, coupled with Intel Iris X graphics and up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. The Asus Vivobook S 16 Flip OLED laptop features the company's IceCool thermal technology to enhance heat dissipation speed. Asus claims that the device uses up to 8mm and 6mm heat pipes, and an IceBlade fan for accelerated heat transfer. The 2-in-1 laptop can be used as a tablet, thanks to the touch display, keyboard and 360-degree hinge that swivels all the way around.

For audio, Asus Vivobook S 16 Flip OLED has a Harman Kardon-tuned Dolby Atmos audio system with AI-backed noise-cancellation support. The laptop also packs a chiclet keyboard with optional backlight support. The touchpad measures 128.9 x 82.1mm

Connectivity options on the 2-in-1 Asus Vivobook S 16 Flip OLED include Wi-Fi 6E, USB Type-C 3.2 Gen2 port, USB Type-A 3.2 Gen2 port and up to Bluetooth v5.2. It also comes with Asus's WiFi SmartConnect feature, that is claimed to automatically connect the laptop to the best Wi-Fi source.

The OLED display variant of the Asus Vivobook S 16 Flip OLED has a 70Whr battery, while the models featuring an IPS display carry batteries with 50Whr 42Whr capacities. It has military-grade (MIL-STD-810H) durability. The laptop measures 1356.05 x 253.1 x 19.6mm and weighs 1.9 kilograms.

