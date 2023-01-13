Technology News

Global PC Shipments Decline 16 Percent in 2022, Lenovo Secures Top Spot: Canalys

Lenovo surpassed other brands to become the leading player in PC shipments in the fourth quarter and the whole year.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 13 January 2023 13:49 IST
Global PC Shipments Decline 16 Percent in 2022, Lenovo Secures Top Spot: Canalys

Global PC shipments declined 29 percent to 65.4 million units in the fourth quarter of 2022

Highlights
  • HP secured the second position, but underwent a 25.4 percent drop
  • Notebook shipments worldwide declined in the fourth quarter
  • Rankings of top five vendors remained unchanged in Q4 2022 and full year

The global personal computer market witnessed a fall of 16 percent in 2022 as it battled a bad economic environment with rising energy costs and interest rates, as per a report by market research firm Canalys. The total shipments in 2022 were 285.1 million units. The total shipments of desktops and notebooks were down by 29 percent to 65.4 million units in the fourth quarter of 2022, though notebook shipments fell by 30 percent to 51.4 million units. Lenovo possesses the lion's share of the worldwide PC shipment, followed by HP, Dell, Apple, and Asus in the top five positions. Global PC sales enjoyed massive growth during COVID-19 pandemic and the shipment volumes in 2022 are still favourable compared to the pre-pandemic period.

The report by Canalys said that total shipments of desktops and notebooks have declined by 29 percent to 65.4 million units in Q4 2022 in the backdrop of a global recession, increased inflation and higher interest rates. The total shipments in the whole year were 285.1 million units, marking a 16 percent drop as compared to the high demand in 2021 induced by the coronavirus pandemic that encouraged remote working. However, shipment volumes are promising as compared to the pre-pandemic phase, with total 2022 shipments 7 percent higher than in 2019.

The notebook shipments also fell by 30 percent to 51.4 million units in the last quarter of 2022 and 19 percent to 223.8 million units for the full year. While sales of desktops fell 24 percent to 14.1 million units in the fourth quarter and dropped 7 percent to 61.3 million units across the year.

In terms of market share, Canalys's report shows that Lenovo continued to lead the market in the fourth quarter and full year. With shipments totalling 15.5 million units, the Chinese company grabbed a market share of 23.9 percent in 2022 with a 29 percent year-on-year decline.

HP remains the second larger contributor by shipping 13.2 million units and it faced a drop of 29 percent in Q4. In the full year, HP got a market share of 19.4 percent.

Dell, in the third position, faced a worse decline with a fall in shipments by 37 percent to 10.8 million units. Total shipments in 2022 were also down by 16 percent to 49.7 million units. The American-based company got 17.4 market share in the previous year.

Apple and Asus came in the fourth and fifth positions with 9.5 percent and 7.2 percent market shares, respectively, in 2022. As per the report, the Cupertino giant shipped 27.2 million Mac units in 2022, while Asus shipped 20.2 million units.

The Canalays report shows that all manufacturers in the top five positions saw a decline in shipments with Apple and Asus least affected. 

Canalys said that the mute holiday season spending due to a bad economic environment, rising interest rates, slowdowns in hiring and expectations of a recession are intercepting demand for notebooks, desktops, and workstations.

Canalys Senior Analyst Ishan Dutt opined that the decline is especially stark as the corresponding period in 2021 brought about record shipments of notebooks and desktops. Vendors and retailers aimed to stimulate consumer spending with heavy discounting, but despite pockets of success, this was not enough to drive significant new sell-in. "With rising costs for energy and basic goods in key markets like the US and Europe, expenditure on big-ticket items like PCs has taken a back seat as consumers are prepared to delay refreshes. Meanwhile, on the commercial front, both public and private sector budgets faced tightening amid rising interest rates, slowdowns in hiring and expectations of a recession early this year," he added.

The research company predicts that the PC market will witness recovery in late 2023, with momentum picking up in 2024. "This will be bolstered by an education demand bump in major markets as devices deployed during the pandemic peak reach the end of their life cycle. And even during the downturn, there will be areas that can deliver success for the industry, such as gaming, connected PCs and hybrid work, all of which were highlighted by announcements at CES 2023," he added.

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Global PC Shipments, Apple, Dell, Lenovo, Asus, HP
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Prototype Images Leak Ahead of Launch, Hint at Triple Rear Camera Setup: Report
Binance Granted Regulatory Approval to Manage and Trade Virtual Currencies in Sweden
Featured video of the day
CES 2023: Interesting Announcements From Sony

Related Stories

Global PC Shipments Decline 16 Percent in 2022, Lenovo Secures Top Spot: Canalys
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Starts Tonight: Details
  2. Tata Unveils 12 New Cars Including 5 Electric Models at Auto Expo 2023
  3. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Announced; Discounts on Smartphones, TVs, More
  4. Google May Be Working on a New Chromecast With Google TV
  5. Here’s When Google's Pixel Phones Will Get 5G Support in India
  6. Samsung Open Pre-Reservation Orders for Galaxy S23 Series for Rs. 1,999
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 Design Images, Specifications Leaked Ahead of February 1 Launch
  8. Auto Expo 2023: Tata Could Set Up EV Battery Plants in India, Europe
  9. Motorola Launches Moto Buds 600 ANC With Multipoint Support, More
  10. Hogwarts Legacy PC System Requirements Announced Ahead of Release
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X Flip Leaked Mockup Reveals Familiar Design Along With Display Details
  2. Hogwarts Legacy PC System Requirements Announced Ahead of Release
  3. Letv S1 Pro With 6.5-Inch HD+ Display, iPhone 14 Pro-Like Design Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Binance Granted Regulatory Approval to Manage and Trade Virtual Currencies in Sweden
  5. Global PC Shipments Decline 16 Percent in 2022, Lenovo Secures Top Spot: Canalys
  6. Google Reportedly Working on New Chromecast With Google TV: All Details
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Prototype Images Leak Ahead of Launch, Hint at Triple Rear Camera Setup: Report
  8. Google TV Remotes May Support Indoor Light-Powered Self Charging Battery: Report
  9. Oppo A78 5G India Launch Date Set for January 16, Will Feature 33W SuperVOOC Fast Charging: All Details
  10. Auto Expo 2023: Tata Considering Setting Up Battery Cell Plants for EVs in India, Europe
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.