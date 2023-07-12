Technology News
  • HP Envy x360 15 Series With Latest Intel and AMD CPUs, 15.6 Inch OLED Display Launched in India: Details

HP Envy x360 15 series is equipped with IMAX Enhanced-certified displays.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 July 2023 15:13 IST
Photo Credit: HP India

HP Envy X360 15 series' price in India starts at Rs. 78,999

Highlights
  • HP Envy X360 15 series sports 15.6-inch displays
  • The new Envy X360 series laptops run on Windows 11
  • HP Envy X360 series 15 packs up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM

HP Envy x360 15 series of laptops was launched by the company in India on Wednesday. The laptops feature a 15.6-inch OLED display and offer up to 16GB of LPDDR5 memory. They are powered by the latest Intel and AMD Ryzen processors. Additionally, the laptops are claimed to offer up to 15 hours of battery life on a single charge. They support Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The new laptops from HP are equipped with a 5-megapixel camera with IR face recognition for biometric unlocking and a dedicated emoji strip on the keyboard.

HP Envy x360 15 series price in India, availability

HP Envy x360 15 series price in India starts at Rs. 78,999. The laptops are available for purchase via HP's online store as well as HP world stores, according to the company.

HP Envy x360 15 series specifications, features

The new Envy x360 series of laptops from HP are the first models with an IMAX Enhanced display certification. They are powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPUs or up to AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors, along with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 or AMD Radeon graphics cards. The laptops are equipped with up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The new HP Envy x360 15 series laptops sport a 15.6-inch OLED touchscreen display with EyeSafe certification and an 88 per cent screen-to-body ratio. They also feature a 5-megapixel camera and an IR face recognition sensor for Windows Hello face recognition.

Other highlights of the new laptops include a physical Emoji menu on the keyboard, and HP QuickDrop technology. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E support, USB Type-C ports, and a3.5mm headphone jack. It is claimed to offer up to 15 hours of battery life on a single charge with support for fast charging that can recharge the battery to 50 percent in 30 minutes. 

Further reading: HP Envy x360 15, HP Envy x360 15 launch, HP Envy x360 15 price in India, HP Envy x360 15 specifications, HP
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
