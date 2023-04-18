HP updated its Pavilion x360 and Pavilion Plus series of laptops in India on Tuesday. The new laptops announced by the company include the HP 15 (2023), HP Pavilion x360 (2023), and HP Pavilion Plus 14 (2023). The laptops are claimed to have lightweight bodies, enabling easier portability. The HP Pavilion x360 model comes with a 360-degree adjustable hinge. These laptops are powered by 12th and 13th Gen Intel Core processors. They also come equipped with full-HD displays and fingerprint readers. The Pavillion Plus 14 and HP Pavilion x360 also come with a manual camera shutter for privacy.

HP 15 (2023), HP Pavilion x360 (2023), HP Pavilion Plus 14 (2023) price in India

The HP Laptop 15 laptop is priced at Rs. 39,999 and is available in a Natural Silver colour. The Pavilion x360 starts at Rs. 57,999 and is offered in a Pale Rose Gold colour. The Pavilion Plus 14 device costs Rs. 81,999 and is also available in a Natural Silver colour. The devices are also available in Warm Gold and Spruce Blue colour options.

HP 15 (2023) specifications, features

Featuring a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display, the HP 15 (2023) device with the model number FD0012TU is powered by an Intel Core i5-1335U processor. The laptop has an Intel Iris Xe Graphics unit and comes pre-installed with Windows 11.

The laptop features 8GB DDR4 RAM and 1TB onboard storage. The webcam supports wide vision 720p HD quality videos and is backed by a 41 Wh Li-ion battery unit. The model is equipped with one USB Type-C port, 2 USB Type-A ports, one HDMI 2.1 port and a headphone/microphone jack. Weighing 1.75 kilograms, the device measures 35.8cm x 24.2cm x 1.99cm in size.

HP Pavilion x360 (2023) specifications, features

The Pavilion x360 (2023) device sports a 14-inch full-HD display. It is powered by an Intel i5-1335U processor along with Iris Xe Graphics. The laptop, with the model number 14-EK1009TU, comes pre-installed with Windows 11.

It is equipped with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB of onboard storage. It comes equipped with an optional rechargeable MPP2.0 Tilt Pen. Backed by a 43 Wh Li-ion battery, the laptop sports an HP Imagepad with multi-touch gesture support. It has a similar number of ports as the HP 15 (2023). This laptop weighs 1.41 kilograms and measures 32.5cm x 21.6cm x 1.7cm in size.

HP Pavilion Plus 14 (2023) specifications, features

Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i3-N305 processor, the HP Pavilion Plus 14 with the model number EP0068TU, sports a 14-inch full-HD display. It is equipped with Intel UHD Graphics and the webcam supports 1080p full-HD video recording.

With 8GB DDR4 RAM, expandable up to 16GB, the laptop has onboard storage of 512GB. Backed by a 41 Wh Li-ion battery, it comes with similar ports as the other devices. The laptop weighs the same as the X360 model.

