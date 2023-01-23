Technology News
  HP Envy x360 15 Laptops With OLED Touch Displays, 12th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India: Details

HP Envy x360 15 Laptops With OLED Touch Displays, 12th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India: Details

HP Envy x360 15 price in India starts at Rs. 82,999.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 January 2023 10:00 IST
HP Envy x360 15 Laptops With OLED Touch Displays, 12th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India: Details

Photo Credit: HP

HP Envy x360 15 (2023) is equipped with a 360-degree hinge

Highlights
  • HP Envy x360 15 (2023) starts at Rs. 82,999 for the base model
  • It is equipped with Bang and Olufsen speakers
  • The Envy x360 15 (2023) is said to have a battery life of up to 10 hours

HP Envy x360 15 (2023) laptops were launched in India on Monday. The company's refreshed laptops are aimed at creative professionals and feature 15.6-inch OLED touch displays with a 360-degree hinge. Under the hood, they are powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, paired with Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics. The Envy x360 15 laptops are equipped with a 5-megapixel webcam. In addition, they get IR face recognition technology. The company claims that these laptops can provide up to 10 hours of battery life.

HP Envy x360 15 (2023) price in India, availability

The new HP Envy x360 15 models start at Rs. 82,999 for the 12th Gen Intel Core i5-powered model that features 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model with a full-HD display costs Rs. 86,999. Meanwhile, the same configuration with an OLED touch display can be purchased for Rs. 94,999.

Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line variant with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage costs Rs. 1,149,99.

HP Envy x360 15 (2023) specifications

This laptop gets a 15.6-inch OLED Eyesafe-certified touch display. It is designed to offer Improved latency and sensitivity for capturing fine details while using the included HP MPP 2.0 Tilt Pen with a magnetic connection. The new HP Envy x360 15 is powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, coupled with up to Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics.

It sports a 5-megapixel webcam with IR face recognition technology, along with a physical camera privacy shutter. The HP Envy x360 15 (2023) is equipped with Bang and Olufsen speakers. For fast wireless connectivity, it comes with support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 technologies.

HP claims that this convertible laptop can offer a battery life of up to 10 hours. It comes with the HP QuickDrop feature for fast file transfers. In addition, the HP Palette program comes pre-loaded for sketching and organising your photos.

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
HP Envy x360 15 (2023) Laptop

HP Envy x360 15 (2023) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.60-inch
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Core i7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 1TB
Graphics Intel Iris Xe
Further reading: HP Envy x360 15, HP Envy x360 15 price in India, HP Envy x360 15 specifications, HP

Further reading: HP Envy x360 15, HP Envy x360 15 price in India, HP Envy x360 15 specifications, HP
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
