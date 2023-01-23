HP Envy x360 15 (2023) laptops were launched in India on Monday. The company's refreshed laptops are aimed at creative professionals and feature 15.6-inch OLED touch displays with a 360-degree hinge. Under the hood, they are powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, paired with Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics. The Envy x360 15 laptops are equipped with a 5-megapixel webcam. In addition, they get IR face recognition technology. The company claims that these laptops can provide up to 10 hours of battery life.

HP Envy x360 15 (2023) price in India, availability

The new HP Envy x360 15 models start at Rs. 82,999 for the 12th Gen Intel Core i5-powered model that features 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model with a full-HD display costs Rs. 86,999. Meanwhile, the same configuration with an OLED touch display can be purchased for Rs. 94,999.

Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line variant with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage costs Rs. 1,149,99.

HP Envy x360 15 (2023) specifications

This laptop gets a 15.6-inch OLED Eyesafe-certified touch display. It is designed to offer Improved latency and sensitivity for capturing fine details while using the included HP MPP 2.0 Tilt Pen with a magnetic connection. The new HP Envy x360 15 is powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, coupled with up to Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics.

It sports a 5-megapixel webcam with IR face recognition technology, along with a physical camera privacy shutter. The HP Envy x360 15 (2023) is equipped with Bang and Olufsen speakers. For fast wireless connectivity, it comes with support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 technologies.

HP claims that this convertible laptop can offer a battery life of up to 10 hours. It comes with the HP QuickDrop feature for fast file transfers. In addition, the HP Palette program comes pre-loaded for sketching and organising your photos.

