Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is currently live in India in a new 'Extra Happiness Days' phase. The sale started on October 7 for Prime members and opened to all shoppers from October 8. The e-commerce website has listed a wide range of products including laptops, mobile phones, fashion products, home appliances and many more in the ongoing sale with huge discounts. Amazon is offering up to 40 percent discount on laptops. Further, the yearly festival sale brings no-cost EMI options and coupon discounts. Amazon has teamed up with different lenders to offer a 10 percent instant discount on purchases made using their cards.

Laptops from big brands including Acer, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Asus priced below Rs. 1 lakh are up for grabs in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023. Whether you're looking for a gaming laptop, or a 2-in-1 convertible, Amazon is offering multiple options for you in the sale. The popular HP Pavilion X360 is currently available for Rs. 84,990, down from the original price tag of Rs. 99,203. Similarly, Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is listed for Rs. 87,990, instead of Rs. 1,28,590. Buyers can trade their older laptops to get an additional exchange discount.

Besides the normal discounts, the e-commerce website provides an instant 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 10,000 on EMI purchases through HDFC cards. Bank of Baroda card holders can get up to an Rs. 8,000 discount on purchases made via their credit cards and EMI transactions. Amazon has also partnered with ICICI Bank to offer an instant discount of up to 5 percent discount and an additional 5 percent cashback on purchases made using their cards. Further, OneCard customers can get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 2,500 on credit card and credit EMI transactions.

Here are some of the best laptops priced below Rs. 1 lakh you can buy in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Extra Happiness Days. You can avail up to Rs. 12,900 exchange discount on all models.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Best deals on Laptops under Rs. 1 lakh

