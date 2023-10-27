Technology News

Top Laptops Deals Under Rs 1 Lakh During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Amazon offering a 10 percent discount on purchases using Bank of Baroda credit cards and EMI transactions.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 October 2023 19:07 IST
Top Laptops Deals Under Rs 1 Lakh During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Photo Credit: Amazon

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is listed for Rs. 87,990, instead of Rs. 1,28,590

Highlights
  • You can lower the prices by applying bank offers
  • The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale began on October 8 for all
  • Shoppers can trade older laptops to get an exchange discount
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is currently live in India in a new 'Extra Happiness Days' phase. The sale started on October 7 for Prime members and opened to all shoppers from October 8. The e-commerce website has listed a wide range of products including laptops, mobile phones, fashion products, home appliances and many more in the ongoing sale with huge discounts. Amazon is offering up to 40 percent discount on laptops. Further, the yearly festival sale brings no-cost EMI options and coupon discounts. Amazon has teamed up with different lenders to offer a 10 percent instant discount on purchases made using their cards.

Laptops from big brands including Acer, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Asus priced below Rs. 1 lakh are up for grabs in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023. Whether you're looking for a gaming laptop, or a 2-in-1 convertible, Amazon is offering multiple options for you in the sale. The popular HP Pavilion X360 is currently available for Rs. 84,990, down from the original price tag of Rs. 99,203. Similarly, Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is listed for Rs. 87,990, instead of Rs. 1,28,590. Buyers can trade their older laptops to get an additional exchange discount. 

Besides the normal discounts, the e-commerce website provides an instant 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 10,000 on EMI purchases through HDFC cards. Bank of Baroda card holders can get up to an Rs. 8,000 discount on purchases made via their credit cards and EMI transactions. Amazon has also partnered with ICICI Bank to offer an instant discount of up to 5 percent discount and an additional 5 percent cashback on purchases made using their cards. Further, OneCard customers can get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 2,500 on credit card and credit EMI transactions.

Here are some of the best laptops priced below Rs. 1 lakh you can buy in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Extra Happiness Days. You can avail up to Rs. 12,900 exchange discount on all models. 

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Best deals on Laptops under Rs. 1 lakh

Product MRP Deal Price
Asus Creator Series Vivobook 14X Rs. 1,11,990 Rs. 79,990
HP Pavilion X360 Rs. 99,203 Rs. 84,990
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Rs. 1,28,590 Rs. 87,990
HP Envy x360 Rs. 1,18,032 Rs. 79,990
Dell Inspiron 7430 Rs. 1,29,063 Rs. 89,990
Fujitsu CH Rs. 1,19,690 Rs. 84,990
HP Envy x360 15 (AI-powered) Laptop

HP Envy x360 15 (AI-powered) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Core i7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
Hard disk 1TB
SSD 1TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050
Weight 1.77 kg
HP Pavilion X360 14-CD0050TX Laptop

HP Pavilion X360 14-CD0050TX Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.00-inch
Processor Core i3
RAM 4GB
OS Windows 10 Home
Hard disk 1TB
SSD 8GB
Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (2022) Laptop

Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (2022) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.50-inch
Display resolution 2880x1800 pixels
Processor Core i7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
Hard disk No
SSD 1TB
Graphics Intel Iris Xe
Weight 1.63 kg
