Computer manufacturer HP has recently launched a bunch of new gaming products in India which include the HP Omen Transcend 16 and Victus 16 laptops, HyperX 27-inch gaming monitor and the HyperX Cloud II Core wireless gaming headset. We got to spend some time with these newly launched products and here are our first impressions about them.



HP Omen Transcend 16

With a starting price of Rs. 1,59,999 in India, the HP Omen Transcend 16 gaming laptop comes equipped with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 series graphics card, and up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX processor. It is touted to be the thinnest and lightest laptop from HP measuring 19.9mm in thickness and weighing under 2.1kg.

HP Omen Transcend 16 is available in the Shadow Black colour option

The laptop comes in just one colour option, Shadow Black. It sports a 16-inch WQXGA 240Hz IPS display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels. The display can get as bright as 400 nits and has a 7ms response time. You get a full-sized backlit keyboard.

The Omen Transcend 16 features a 1TB PCIe (Gen4) NVMe M.2 SSD storage and 16 GB of DDR5 RAM. It does have an extensive array of ports including two Thunderbolt 4 Type-C ports, three USB Type-A ports, an Ethernet port, headphone and mic combo jack, HDMI 2.1 port, and an AC charging port.

The HP Omen Transcend 16 sports a 97WHr battery. Other notable features include a 1080p webcam, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and dual speakers with audio by Bang & Olufsen. The laptop comes preloaded with Windows 11 Home.

HP Omen 16

The HP Omen 16 starts at Rs. 1,04,999 and can be configured with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 series graphics card and a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700 processor. This laptop too comes in just one colour option which is Shadow Black. It sports a 16.1-inch full-HD 165Hz IPS display. It has a maximum brightness of up to 300 nits and a 7ms response time. The Omen 16 sports a full-sized backlit keyboard.

The laptop features a 1TB M.2 SSD for storage and up to 32 GB of DDR5 RAM. The Omen 16 features one USB Type-C port, three USB Type-A ports, an Ethernet port, headphone and mic combo jack, HDMI 2.1 port and an AC power port. The Omen 16 comes with an 83WHr battery. Other notable features include a 1080p Webcam, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 and dual speakers with audio by Bang & Olufsen.

HP Victus 16

The HP Victus 16 is priced starting at Rs. 59,999 and comes equipped with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU and an Intel Core i5-13500H processor. The laptop comes in a Performance Blue colour option. It sports a 16.1-inch full-HD 165Hz IPS display and has 300 nits of brightness and a 7ms response time. The Victus 16 has a full-sized backlit keyboard.

HP Victus 16 comes equipped with upto Intel Core i5-13500H processor

You get a 512GB PCIe (Gen4) M.2 SSD storage and up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM. For connectivity, the laptop uses one USB Type-C port, three USB Type-A ports, an Ethernet port, a headphone and mic combo jack, HDMI 2.1 port, SD card reader and an AC power port. The HP Victus 16 sports an 83WHr battery. Other notable features include a 1080p webcam, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 and dual speakers with audio by Bang & Olufsen. The laptop comes preloaded with Windows 11 Home.

HP HyperX 27-inch monitor

HP also showcased its new HyperX 27-inch QHD (1440p) gaming monitor with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It comes with a customisable arm with height and angle adjustments to suit the user's needs. In the little time I spent using this monitor, I found that the colours looked fairly accurate and content was sharp and clear. The monitor is priced at Rs. 30,990 in India.

The HyperX 27-inch QHD comes with Nvidia G-SYNC support

HP HyperX Cloud II Core wireless gaming headset

Lastly, the HyperX Cloud II Core Wireless Gaming Headset is priced at Rs. 9,190 in India. The wireless headset comes with a claimed 30-hour battery life and boasts of 53mm drivers.

The headphone supports Spatial Audio

The HyperX Cloud II Core has an aluminium frame with a red and black colour scheme. It also comes equipped with a noise-cancelling microphone which should be useful for multiplayer games.

