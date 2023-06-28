Technology News

First Look: HP Omen Transcend 16 and Victus 16 Gaming Laptops, HyperX 27-Inch Monitor, and More

HP's new line of gaming laptops and peripherals are now available in India

Written by Ishaan Singh, Edited by Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 28 June 2023 13:45 IST
The HP Omen Transcend 16 can be configured with up to a Core i9 CPU

  • HP Omen Transcend 16 features up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU
  • The HyperX 27-inch QHD gaming monitor supports a 165Hz refresh rate
  • HP Victus 16 comes equipped with an Intel Core i5-13500H processor

Computer manufacturer HP has recently launched a bunch of new gaming products in India which include the HP Omen Transcend 16 and Victus 16 laptops, HyperX 27-inch gaming monitor and the HyperX Cloud II Core wireless gaming headset. We got to spend some time with these newly launched products and here are our first impressions about them.


HP Omen Transcend 16

With a starting price of Rs. 1,59,999 in India, the HP Omen Transcend 16 gaming laptop comes equipped with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 series graphics card, and up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX processor. It is touted to be the thinnest and lightest laptop from HP measuring 19.9mm in thickness and weighing under 2.1kg.

HP Omen Transcend 16 HP Omen Transcend 16 GPU

HP Omen Transcend 16 is available in the Shadow Black colour option

The laptop comes in just one colour option, Shadow Black. It sports a 16-inch WQXGA 240Hz IPS display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels. The display can get as bright as 400 nits and has a 7ms response time. You get a full-sized backlit keyboard.

The Omen Transcend 16 features a 1TB PCIe (Gen4) NVMe M.2 SSD storage and 16 GB of DDR5 RAM. It does have an extensive array of ports including two Thunderbolt 4 Type-C ports, three USB Type-A ports, an Ethernet port, headphone and mic combo jack, HDMI 2.1 port, and an AC charging port.

The HP Omen Transcend 16 sports a 97WHr battery. Other notable features include a 1080p webcam, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and dual speakers with audio by Bang & Olufsen. The laptop comes preloaded with Windows 11 Home.

HP Omen 16

The HP Omen 16 starts at Rs. 1,04,999 and can be configured with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 series graphics card and a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700 processor. This laptop too comes in just one colour option which is Shadow Black. It sports a 16.1-inch full-HD 165Hz IPS display. It has a maximum brightness of up to 300 nits and a 7ms response time. The Omen 16 sports a full-sized backlit keyboard.

The laptop features a 1TB M.2 SSD for storage and up to 32 GB of DDR5 RAM. The Omen 16 features one USB Type-C port, three USB Type-A ports, an Ethernet port, headphone and mic combo jack, HDMI 2.1 port and an AC power port. The Omen 16 comes with an 83WHr battery. Other notable features include a 1080p Webcam, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 and dual speakers with audio by Bang & Olufsen.

HP Victus 16

The HP Victus 16 is priced starting at Rs. 59,999 and comes equipped with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU and an Intel Core i5-13500H processor. The laptop comes in a Performance Blue colour option. It sports a 16.1-inch full-HD 165Hz IPS display and has 300 nits of brightness and a 7ms response time. The Victus 16 has a full-sized backlit keyboard.

HP Victus 16 HP Victus 16 Display

HP Victus 16 comes equipped with upto Intel Core i5-13500H processor

You get a 512GB PCIe (Gen4) M.2 SSD storage and up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM. For connectivity, the laptop uses one USB Type-C port, three USB Type-A ports, an Ethernet port, a headphone and mic combo jack, HDMI 2.1 port, SD card reader and an AC power port. The HP Victus 16 sports an 83WHr battery. Other notable features include a 1080p webcam, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 and dual speakers with audio by Bang & Olufsen. The laptop comes preloaded with Windows 11 Home.

HP HyperX 27-inch monitor

HP also showcased its new HyperX 27-inch QHD (1440p) gaming monitor with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It comes with a customisable arm with height and angle adjustments to suit the user's needs. In the little time I spent using this monitor, I found that the colours looked fairly accurate and content was sharp and clear. The monitor is priced at Rs. 30,990 in India.

HP HyperX 27 inch Display HP HyperX 27-inch Display

The HyperX 27-inch QHD comes with Nvidia G-SYNC support 

HP HyperX Cloud II Core wireless gaming headset

Lastly, the HyperX Cloud II Core Wireless Gaming Headset is priced at Rs. 9,190 in India. The wireless headset comes with a claimed 30-hour battery life and boasts of 53mm drivers.

HP HyperX Headphone HP HyperX Headphone

The headphone supports Spatial Audio

The HyperX Cloud II Core has an aluminium frame with a red and black colour scheme. It also comes equipped with a noise-cancelling microphone which should be useful for multiplayer games.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
HP Victus 16 (2023) Laptop

HP Victus 16 (2023) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 16.10-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 512GB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060
Weight 2.29 kg
HP Omen 16 (2023) Laptop

HP Omen 16 (2023) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 16.10-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i7
RAM 32GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 1TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080
Weight 2.32 kg
HP Omen Transcend 16 (2023) Laptop

HP Omen Transcend 16 (2023) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 2560x1600 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 1TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070
Weight 2.09 kg
Further reading: HP, HP Omen Transcend 16, HP Omen 16, HP Victus 16, HyperX
Ishaan Singh
Ishaan Singh
Ishaan Singh is an Anchor and Producer at Gadgets360. He has worked as an Assistant Director, a video producer, and a photographer and content developer in the film and media sector for over half a decade now. Most of his work has been for Visual Platforms over the years, from trying out the latest devices to making video content on technology. He knows everything there is to know about filmmaking and content development. He's worked in cinematography, direction, editing, and anchoring, ...More
