Garmin Instinct Crossover series of rugged multisport smartwatches launched in India on Friday. These include the Garmin Instinct Crossover Solar, which is claimed to provide a battery life of up to 70 days, as it offers support for solar charging. The company has also launched a normal Garmin Instinct Crossover model, which is said to provide up to a month of battery backup. The Garmin Instinct Crossover series smartwatches are equipped with RevoDrive analogue hand technology that ensures autocalibration to "deliver accurate timekeeping even in the harshest activities and environments."

Garmin Instinct Crossover Solar, Instinct Crossover price in India, availability

The Garmin Instinct Crossover Solar costs Rs. 61,990, whereas the Garmin Instinct Crossover is priced at Rs. 55,990. Both of these rugged Garmin smartwatches are available to purchase in India via Amazon, Tata CLiQ, Synergizer, Flipkart, and Nykaa.com.

Garmin Instinct Crossover Solar, Instinct Crossover specifications, features

The Garmin Instinct Crossover series smartwatches sport Super-Lumi Nova coated analogue watch hands and a chapter ring that sit over the high-resolution digital display. They are designed to meet MIL-STD-810 military standard for thermal and shock resistance. There is also a scratch-resistance lens and it is rated to offer 10ATM water resistance.

Garmin has equipped these smartwatches with RevoDrive analogue hand technology for precision timekeeping. The Instinct Crossover Solar is claimed to deliver a battery life of up to 70 days in battery saver mode with solar charging. Meanwhile, the Garmin Instinct Crossover can provide up to a month of battery backup in smartwatch mode and up to 110 hours of backup in GPS Mode. These smartwatches are compatible with both iOS and Android.

These smartwatches come with GPS tracking and more positioning technologies that allow users to navigate their routes, retrace their steps, mark reference points, and more. They come with health and fitness features like heart rate tracking, stress monitoring, and advanced sleep monitoring. Additionally, the included VO2 Max technology can account for changes in performance that could be caused by heat or altitude.

