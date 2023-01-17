Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go 5G With Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

The upgraded Snapdragon processor claims to deliver enhanced multi-core CPU and GPU power and efficiency.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 17 January 2023 20:04 IST
Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go 5G With Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung

amsung Galaxy Book2 Go 5G has a 180-degree folding hinge

Highlights
  • The Galaxy Book2 Go 5G connects seamlessly with Galaxy ecosystem devices
  • The device is weighs 1.44kilograms and has a thin design
  • The Galaxy Book2 Go 5G has a 14-inch IPS display

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Book2 Go 5G, the latest device in the Galaxy Book Go lineup of laptops, on Monday. The newly revealed laptop is the 5G variant of the Galaxy Book2 Go, which launched recently. The Galaxy Book2 Go 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 processor, which is an upgrade on the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 processor used in the previously launched Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360. The new device offers “best in class mobile experience with 5G capabilities” and features a 14-inch FHD IPS display.

Samsung announced the company's newest addition to its computing range, the Galaxy Book2 Go 5G, in an official release. The mobile PC comes with boosted speed and efficiency, along with a 180-degree folding hinge.

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go 5G price, availability

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go 5G will be available for sale on the Samsung website from the end of January. The laptop will debut in a Silver colour variant. While the launch price of the base model with 4GB memory and 128GB storage is priced at GBP649 (roughly Rs. 64,900), the higher-end model with 8GB memory and 256GB storage is priced at GBP749 (roughly Rs. 74,900). A specific date for the global launch of the product is yet to be announced.

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go 5G specifications

The Galaxy Book2 Go 5G will feature dual SIM (eSIM+pSIM) connectivity and run Windows 11 Home OS out-of-the-box. It will feature a 14-inch Full-HD TFT, IPS display. The mobile laptop will be powered by a Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 chipset, accompanied by a Qualcomm Adreno GPU. The laptop will come in 4GB and 8GB RAM configurations.

Samsung's latest laptop includes an HD webcam and comes in 128GB and 256GB internal storage options. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax), Bluetooth, 5G ENDC, and two USB Type-C ports. It also includes a 3.5mm headphone/ mic jack and a Nano SIM slot. The Galaxy Book2 Go packs a 42.3Wh battery and will come with a 45W charging adapter.

The device measures 323.9x224.8x15.5mm in size and will weigh 1.44kilograms.

Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go 5G also offers seamless connection with the Galaxy Ecosystem. Galaxy Tab models can be synced with the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go 5G for a second screen. All Galaxy Buds models are also supported with the device.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go 5G, Samsung, Galaxy Book
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
MacBook Pro, Mac mini Refreshed With Apple M2, M2 Pro, M2 Max CPUs
Featured video of the day
Infinix Zero Ultra and Zero 20 First Impressions: Fully Loaded
Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go 5G With Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. MacBook Pro, Mac mini Refreshed With Apple M2, M2 Pro, M2 Max CPUs
  2. iQoo Neo 7 Will Launch in India on This Date
  3. OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro 55-inch Ultra-HD LED TV Review
  4. Motorola Edge 40 Pro Price Details Leaked, Could Come in Two Colours
  5. Lenovo Yoga 9i With 13th Gen Intel Core Processor Launched in India
  6. Oppo A78 5G With 50-Megapixel Cameras, 33W Fast Charging Debuts in India
  7. Moto G53 5G, Moto G73 5G Design, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  8. OnePlus 11R Could Launch in India Soon, Moniker Spotted on Official Site
  9. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G First Impressions
  10. Amazon Great Republic Sale 2023: Best Offers on Audio Products
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go 5G With Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. MacBook Pro, Mac mini Refreshed With Apple M2, M2 Pro, M2 Max CPUs
  3. Nokia T21 Tablet With 10.36-Inch 2K Display, 8,200mAh Battery Launched: All Details
  4. Metaverse Will Reach Industrial Ecosystems Before Consumers: World Economic Forum
  5. Rapido Moves Supreme Court Against Bombay HC Order to Stop Operations in Maharashtra
  6. WhatsApp Working on Notification Shortcut to Block Senders With a Single Tap on Android: Report
  7. Binance Launches Off-Exchange Cold Storage Solution ‘Binance Mirror’ for Crypto Investors as Hacks Intensify
  8. Amazon Could Drop The Grand Tour's Jeremy Clarkson After Controversial Comments on Meghan Markle: Report
  9. Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Series With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoCs Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Airtel 5G Services Rolling Out in Phased Manner in Jaipur, Udaipur and Kota: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.