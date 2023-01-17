Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Book2 Go 5G, the latest device in the Galaxy Book Go lineup of laptops, on Monday. The newly revealed laptop is the 5G variant of the Galaxy Book2 Go, which launched recently. The Galaxy Book2 Go 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 processor, which is an upgrade on the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 processor used in the previously launched Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360. The new device offers “best in class mobile experience with 5G capabilities” and features a 14-inch FHD IPS display.

Samsung announced the company's newest addition to its computing range, the Galaxy Book2 Go 5G, in an official release. The mobile PC comes with boosted speed and efficiency, along with a 180-degree folding hinge.

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go 5G price, availability

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go 5G will be available for sale on the Samsung website from the end of January. The laptop will debut in a Silver colour variant. While the launch price of the base model with 4GB memory and 128GB storage is priced at GBP649 (roughly Rs. 64,900), the higher-end model with 8GB memory and 256GB storage is priced at GBP749 (roughly Rs. 74,900). A specific date for the global launch of the product is yet to be announced.

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go 5G specifications

The Galaxy Book2 Go 5G will feature dual SIM (eSIM+pSIM) connectivity and run Windows 11 Home OS out-of-the-box. It will feature a 14-inch Full-HD TFT, IPS display. The mobile laptop will be powered by a Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 chipset, accompanied by a Qualcomm Adreno GPU. The laptop will come in 4GB and 8GB RAM configurations.

Samsung's latest laptop includes an HD webcam and comes in 128GB and 256GB internal storage options. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax), Bluetooth, 5G ENDC, and two USB Type-C ports. It also includes a 3.5mm headphone/ mic jack and a Nano SIM slot. The Galaxy Book2 Go packs a 42.3Wh battery and will come with a 45W charging adapter.

The device measures 323.9x224.8x15.5mm in size and will weigh 1.44kilograms.

Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go 5G also offers seamless connection with the Galaxy Ecosystem. Galaxy Tab models can be synced with the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go 5G for a second screen. All Galaxy Buds models are also supported with the device.

