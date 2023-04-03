Japan's industry ministry said on Monday it aimed to treble sales of semiconductors made in Japan to JPY 15 trillion (roughly Rs. 9,285,004,593,300 crore) by 2030 as Tokyo strives to boost domestic microchip production following global supply chain snarls.

Japan sees microchips as strategic products to strengthen its economic security and is providing hefty subsidies to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) and others to build plants in Japan or have them expand existing facilities.

The ministry plans to put the sales target in Japan's semiconductor and digital industry strategy, which will be updated by the middle of the year.

Japan has seen its share in the global microchip market tumble from 50 percent in the late 1980s to around 10 percent, outperformed by nimbler rivals with deep pockets such as South Korea's Samsung Electronics.

Last week, Japan said it would restrict exports of 23 types of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, aligning its technology trade controls with a US push to curb China's ability to make advanced chips.

Japan, home to major global chip equipment makers such as Nikon and Tokyo Electron, did not specify China as the target of the measures, saying equipment makers would need to seek export permission for all regions.

"We are fulfilling our responsibility as a technological nation to contribute to international peace and stability," Minister for Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura told a news conference.

Japan wants to stop advanced technology being used for military purposes and does not have one specific country in mind with the measures, he said.

