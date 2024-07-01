Technology News

Sony to Resume Operations of Acquired Japanese Crypto Firm ‘WhaleFin’

Sony plans to restart the exchange by launching a new app, dedicated to crypto exchange and trading services.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 July 2024 19:35 IST
Sony to Resume Operations of Acquired Japanese Crypto Firm ‘WhaleFin’

Photo Credit: Reuters

In December 2021, Amber Group launched the WhaleFin as its flagship digital asset platform

Highlights
  • Japanese government is taking pro-crypto steps to establish the sector
  • WhaleFin’s relaunch date remains undisclosed
  • Sony is exploring ways to integrate Web3 with its products and services
Advertisement

Japanese tech giant Sony is gearing up to run a crypto exchange business through WhaleFin, which it acquired in 2023. With this, Sony will have found itself testing rougher waters in the Web3 domain, that is not only laden with financial risks but also with regulatory scrutiny around the world. Sony plans to restart the exchange by launching a new app, dedicated to crypto exchange and trading services. It remains unclear if WhaleFin will continue to be the name of this exchange or if Sony will change it to mark its new beginning.

About Sony's history and future with WhaleFin

In December 2021, Amber Group announced the launch of WhaleFin as its flagship digital asset platform. In August 2023, Sony's Quetta Web unit purchased Amber Japan, which at the time was the parent company of Whalefin. On Monday, July 1, Amber Japan made an official announcement about being rebranded to S.Blox. Alongside the announcement, S.Blox also disclosed that the WhaleFin crypto exchange is gearing up to start operations once again.

“WhaleFin is scheduled to be renewed in the future. In addition to redesigning the UI screen, the renewal of WhaleFin will include the release of a new app to provide an easier-to-use service. After the renewal, we also plan to further expand the supported currencies and functions,” the announcement noted.

With this, the Sony Group is looking to enhance its product and service offerings by integrating crypto-centric features. For now, neither Sony nor S.Blox have disclosed the exact timeline by which the WhaleFin crypto exchange will restart its operations.

Sony's engagement with Web3 so far

Sony, which is a popular name in the tech industry, is now looking to dig deeper into the Web3 arena. Back in 2022, Sony Music Entertainment said it was exploring avenues to bring artists as well as music together with the NFT industry. At the time, Sony had filed a trademark application for the Columbia Records logo, intending to use it around NFT-backed media. The same year, Sony filed to obtain a patent for tracking digital collectibles within its gaming ecosystem, through NFTs.

In 2023, Sony Network Communications teamed up with smart contract platform, the Astar Network aiming to explore how blockchain could solve issues persistent in the gaming, entertainment, music, and imaging industries.

Recently, Sony said it is planning to let gamers assemble all of their digital collectibles and create what's called a Super Fungible Token – trying to carve a new niche within the NFT sector.

Back in 2023, Fumio Kishida, the Prime Minister of Japan called Web3 ‘the next form of capitalism' and expressed his enthusiasm about Japan foraying into the digital assets sector. Since then, crypto firms like Binance and Mercari have taken pro-crypto steps to thrive in the country.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Sony, WhaleFin, Japan, Web3, NFTs
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
AI Deals Between Microsoft and OpenAI, Google and Samsung, Under EU Scanner

Related Stories

Sony to Resume Operations of Acquired Japanese Crypto Firm ‘WhaleFin’
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 14 Civi Review: Homecoming
  2. Realme 13 ProÂ 5G Series India Launch Confirmed
  3. Honor 200 5G Series Amazon Page Goes Live; India Launch Imminent
  4. Realme C63 With Vegan Leather Design Launched in India at This Price
  5. Oppo Reno 12 5G Series India Launch Date Tipped
  6. Apple Could Soon Launch AirPods With Cameras: Ming-Chi Kuo
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony to Resume Operations of Acquired Japanese Crypto Firm ‘WhaleFin’
  2. Fujifilm Instax Mini SE With Manual Exposure Control Launched in India: Price, Availability
  3. Realme Pad 3 Allegedly Spotted on IMEI Website; Launch Appears Imminent
  4. AI Deals Between Microsoft and OpenAI, Google and Samsung, Under EU Scanner
  5. Realme GT 6 China Variant SoC, Display Details Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  6. iPhone 16, Google Pixel 9 May Get Displays with Better Brightness Supplied by Samsung: Report
  7. Samsung R&D Institute India-Bangalore Teams Up With Academic Partners to Expand Galaxy AI Language Support
  8. Meta Charged by EU for Breaching Tech Rules With Its Pay or Consent Advertising Model
  9. Oppo Reno 12 5G Series India Launch Tipped for July 12; RAM, Storage Options Leaked
  10. EU’s MiCA Inspires Nigerian Policy Analyst to Urge for Similar Crypto Legislation: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »