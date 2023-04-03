Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Will Come With Lightweight Build, 13.4mm Thickness: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is said to weigh 250 grams.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 April 2023 19:08 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 was launched in August last year

Highlights
  • Samsung reportedly opted to make a thinner Galaxy Z Fold 5
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will not have an S Pen slot
  • It is expected to debut later this year

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 could be unveiled in the second half of this year. The South Korean tech giant is yet to reveal any details about the fifth generation of Galaxy Z fold, but rumours about the foldable handset have already surfaced on the Web. A fresh report suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will have a lightweight design with 13.4mm thickness. It could weigh just 250 grams, which is less than Galaxy Z Fold 4's 263 grams. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 could debut as the lightest model in the Galaxy Z Fold series.

As per a report by ETNews (in Korean), the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 will have a lightweight build and could arrive as the lightest Galaxy Z Fold smartphone launched so far. It will reportedly weigh 250 grams, which is 13 grams lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The predecessor weighs 263 grams.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is also said to have a 13.4mm thickness in the folded state, compared to Galaxy Z Fold 4's 14.2mm thickness. Samsung is reportedly adopting a new ‘droplet' hinge design on the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The redesigned hinge with an IPX8 build could reduce the device's thickness. The prototype of the handset that are currently undergoing testing reportedly weighs 254 grams.

Samsung was earlier speculated to include a dedicated S Pen slot on the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The company reportedly failed to implement it due to weight and thickness limitations.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the expected sequel to last year's Galaxy Z Fold 4. The latter was launched during the Galaxy Unpacked event in August 2022 with a starting price tag of Rs. 1,54,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display as its main screen and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It runs on Android 12-based OneUI 4.1.1 and is backed by a 4,400mAh dual-cell battery that supports 25W fast charging

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality, IPX8 rated
  • Software optimised for multitasking
  • Very good system and gaming performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Improved main, telephoto cameras
  • Bad
  • Still a bit bulky when folded
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 12L
Resolution 2176x1812 pixels
ChatGPT Could Be Blocked 'In Principle' in Germany if Needed, Data Protection Chief Says

