Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 could be unveiled in the second half of this year. The South Korean tech giant is yet to reveal any details about the fifth generation of Galaxy Z fold, but rumours about the foldable handset have already surfaced on the Web. A fresh report suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will have a lightweight design with 13.4mm thickness. It could weigh just 250 grams, which is less than Galaxy Z Fold 4's 263 grams. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 could debut as the lightest model in the Galaxy Z Fold series.

As per a report by ETNews (in Korean), the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 will have a lightweight build and could arrive as the lightest Galaxy Z Fold smartphone launched so far. It will reportedly weigh 250 grams, which is 13 grams lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The predecessor weighs 263 grams.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is also said to have a 13.4mm thickness in the folded state, compared to Galaxy Z Fold 4's 14.2mm thickness. Samsung is reportedly adopting a new ‘droplet' hinge design on the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The redesigned hinge with an IPX8 build could reduce the device's thickness. The prototype of the handset that are currently undergoing testing reportedly weighs 254 grams.

Samsung was earlier speculated to include a dedicated S Pen slot on the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The company reportedly failed to implement it due to weight and thickness limitations.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the expected sequel to last year's Galaxy Z Fold 4. The latter was launched during the Galaxy Unpacked event in August 2022 with a starting price tag of Rs. 1,54,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display as its main screen and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It runs on Android 12-based OneUI 4.1.1 and is backed by a 4,400mAh dual-cell battery that supports 25W fast charging

