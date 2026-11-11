WhatsApp is preparing to add many new features and updates to its messaging platform. WhatsApp head Kunal Shah has outlined three priorities for future development in an X post. The new head, who took over leadership from Will Cathcart earlier this year, said the company is gearing up to simplify payments and bring new AI-based features. WhatsApp is planning to enhance voice note features. It is also making everyday tasks easier within the app. The head has also reiterated WhatsApp's commitment to keeping messages and calls end-to-end encrypted.

WhatsApp Plans Major Changes Under Kunal Shah

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, Shah says he spent the past few months understanding what users expect from the instant messaging app. The company is eyeing new communication tools, closer integration of financial and telecom services, and AI-powered features that could help users manage daily tasks without leaving WhatsApp.

I am nearly 4+ Months In WhatsApp I think of WhatsApp like a shared language, spoken by 3bn+ people. Sometimes we use words, and sometimes it's a voice note to a parent, a sticker that ends an argument, or a "that was a fun dinner” at the end of the night. Language is at the heart of everything we as people do. We write letters, tell stories, get things done and make plans for the future. A WhatsApp chat is often where we start. Like any language, the people who use it shape it. They don't wait for permission. They find new things to say, and new ways to say them. Often, our users show us what should come next based on how they're using the app and communicating in the world. I've spent the last few months listening and understanding what our users want from us and what I heard is simple: help people stay close to those who matter to them, and get more done on WhatsApp. So that's what we'll build. First, we want to make connections richer. Sometimes hearing someone's voice, sending a joke, agreeing on a plan or knowing they're safe is the whole point. People send over 10 billion voice messages and over 4 billion stickers on WhatsApp every day. As the way people communicate evolves, we will evolve these experiences with them. We'll make voice notes, groups, stickers and video simpler and more expressive, because how people feel close keeps changing. Second, we want anything you do on WhatsApp to be as simple as sending a message. Too many things start in a chat and end with many more steps somewhere else: paying a bill, borrowing money, staying connected when you travel. Each handoff to another task costs time. We're working with financial services and telecom partners so that finishing something feels as easy as starting it. Third, we want to make this all more efficient with AI. It should quietly find what you need, get things done and make sure you never miss a booking or an appointment. The best technology saves you time, so you can get back to the connections that matter. None of this works without trust. WhatsApp handles over 100 billion messages and 2 billion calls every day. Trust takes years to earn and a moment to lose, and I don't take that lightly. Whatever we build, WhatsApp must remain simple, reliable and private. These principles we've had for years aren't changing. Your personal messages and calls stay end-to-end encrypted. This and our quality bar stays the same. What happens inside WhatsApp only matters for what it makes possible outside it: more time together, stronger communities, and fewer barriers between people and the lives they want to live. Onwards. — Kunal Shah (@kunalb11) November 10, 2026

Shah claimed that people send over 10 billion voice messages and over 4 billion stickers on WhatsApp every day, and to serve these users, WhatsApp will make voice notes, groups, stickers and video simpler and more expressive.

Shah's second priority is to reduce the number of steps required to complete everyday activities through WhatsApp. Shah confirmed that the Meta-owned company is working with financial services and telecom partners to make tasks such as paying bills, borrowing money, and staying connected when travelling without leaving the conversation or the app.

The executive confirmed that WhatsApp wants to be more efficient with artificial intelligence to help users quietly find what they need, complete tasks, and keep track of important activities such as bookings and appointments. While Shah did not reveal any new features or a launch schedule, his comments indicate that the company will make changes to the platform soon.

Alongside plans for new features and services, Shah claimed that WhatsApp handles over 100 billion messages and 2 billion calls every day. He confirmed that personal messages and calls stay end-to-end encrypted on the platform.

Kunal Shah took over leadership of WhatsApp's development from Will Cathcart in June this year. He was the founder of Indian fintech platform CRED.