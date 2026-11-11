WhatsApp is preparing to add many new features and updates to its messaging platform. WhatsApp head Kunal Shah has outlined three priorities for future development in an X post. The new head, who took over leadership from Will Cathcart earlier this year, said the company is gearing up to simplify payments and bring new AI-based features. WhatsApp is planning to enhance voice note features. It is also making everyday tasks easier within the app. The head has also reiterated WhatsApp's commitment to keeping messages and calls end-to-end encrypted.
WhatsApp Plans Major Changes Under Kunal Shah
In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, Shah says he spent the past few months understanding what users expect from the instant messaging app. The company is eyeing new communication tools, closer integration of financial and telecom services, and AI-powered features that could help users manage daily tasks without leaving WhatsApp.
Shah claimed that people send over 10 billion voice messages and over 4 billion stickers on WhatsApp every day, and to serve these users, WhatsApp will make voice notes, groups, stickers and video simpler and more expressive.
Shah's second priority is to reduce the number of steps required to complete everyday activities through WhatsApp. Shah confirmed that the Meta-owned company is working with financial services and telecom partners to make tasks such as paying bills, borrowing money, and staying connected when travelling without leaving the conversation or the app.
The executive confirmed that WhatsApp wants to be more efficient with artificial intelligence to help users quietly find what they need, complete tasks, and keep track of important activities such as bookings and appointments. While Shah did not reveal any new features or a launch schedule, his comments indicate that the company will make changes to the platform soon.
Alongside plans for new features and services, Shah claimed that WhatsApp handles over 100 billion messages and 2 billion calls every day. He confirmed that personal messages and calls stay end-to-end encrypted on the platform.
Kunal Shah took over leadership of WhatsApp's development from Will Cathcart in June this year. He was the founder of Indian fintech platform CRED.