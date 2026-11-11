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Samsung Galaxy S27+ India Launch Seems Imminent as Handset Visit BIS Website, Tipster Claims

Samsung Galaxy S27+ has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website with the model number SM-S956B/DS.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 11 November 2026 11:40 IST
Samsung Galaxy S27+ India Launch Seems Imminent as Handset Visit BIS Website, Tipster Claims

Samsung Galaxy S27+ might sport a familiar camera setup

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S27+ could feature triple rear cameras
  • Samsung Galaxy S27+ might feature the Exynos 2700 SoC
  • Samsung Galaxy S27+ could be positioned below the Pro model
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Samsung Galaxy S26 series was launched earlier this year, in February. The lineup comprises three models, including the Samsung Galaxy S26+, slotted between the standard and the Ultra models. Details regarding the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S27 series have been surfacing online for months now. Leaks suggest that unlike its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S27 lineup will include four models. Recently, the Galaxy S27 was spotted on a certification website in India. Now, the Samsung Galaxy S27+ has been listed on the same certification website, seemingly confirming its imminent arrival in the country. The handset is said to feature a similar camera unit to its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy S27+ India Launch Details, Specifications (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Anvinraj Valiyathara (@ZionsAnvin) has shared that an unspecified Samsung smartphone has been listed on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website with the model number SM-S956B/DS. The leaker claims that the model number belongs to the Samsung Galaxy S27+. The early listing seemingly confirms that the smartphone will be launched in India soon. However, its rumoured launch timeline suggests an early 2027 arrival.

The phone is said to arrive along with the Samsung Galaxy S27, which has also previously been spotted in the BIS certification database with the model number SM-S952B/DS. However, neither listing reveals any details about the two upcoming Samsung Galaxy S27 series handsets. The lineup is also expected to include the Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra. The tech giant has yet to confirm these details.

In terms of the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S27+ is said to launch with the company's in-house Exynos 2700 chipset, which is built on a 2nm process. Moreover, the phone could sport a 6.66-inch Full-HD+ 2X AMOLED display that refreshes at up to 120Hz, which will be larger than the standard model's panel. The smartphone could be offered with 8GB and 12GB RAM and 256GB and 512GB of onboard storage options.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy S27+ is said to carry a triple rear camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel main shooter with a Sony IMX955 or a Samsung S5KGNG sensor. It will reportedly feature a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with a Sony IMX564 sensor. On top of this, the Samsung Galaxy S27+ could also boast a telephoto camera with up to 3x optical zoom and a Samsung S5K3K1 sensor. Lastly, it is expected to sport either a Samsung S5K3LU or Sony IMX874 sensor for selfies and video calls.

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S27 Plus, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S27 Plus India Launch, Samsung Galaxy S27 Plus Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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