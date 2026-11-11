Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Ring Drone Cam, Ring Rover Cam Launched With AI-Powered Navigation: Price, Features

Both Ring Drone Cam and Rover Cam have LED indicators that show when they are recording.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 11 November 2026 11:40 IST
Amazon Ring Drone Cam, Ring Rover Cam Launched With AI-Powered Navigation: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Amazon

Both devices require a compatible Ring Protect subscription

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Drone Cam responds to alerts from compatible Ring devices
  • Rover Cam uses wheels to patrol business premises
  • Both cameras use AI Pilot to map and navigate spaces
Advertisement

Amazon has expanded its Ring security lineup with two new devices that can move around indoor spaces to monitor different areas. The Ring Drone Cam is designed to fly around homes, while the Ring Rover Cam uses wheels to patrol business premises. Both can follow scheduled routes and respond to alerts from compatible security devices. They also use AI-powered navigation to map their surroundings, identify obstacles and move between preset patrol points.

Ring Drone Cam, Rover Cam Price and Availability

The Ring Drone Cam costs $249.99 (roughly Rs. 23,400) in the US and is expected to start shipping on January 27, 2027. However, Amazon will need to secure approval from the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) before it can begin selling or leasing the device.

The Ring Rover Cam, meanwhile, is priced at $999.99 (roughly Rs. 93,000) and will start shipping on December 16, 2026. It is already available for preorder in the US.

Amazon has yet to announce India pricing or availability for either device. Both cameras require a compatible Ring Protect subscription for scheduled patrols and access to recorded footage.

Ring Drone Cam, Rover Cam Features, Specifications

The Ring Drone Cam can fly around a house, check different rooms, and respond to activity picked up by other Ring devices. Owners can set flight routes and schedules in the Ring app, or send the drone to a specific location. It can also take off when a compatible Ring camera, sensor or alarm detects activity, and head to a preset patrol point.

The drone records in 2K resolution and has a 148-degree field of view. Its camera rotates 360 degrees, with two LED lights available for darker rooms. Recording stops when the Drone Cam returns to its dock and resumes when it takes off. It can also be controlled through Amazon's Alexa Home Map interface.

The Ring Rover Cam is built for business premises, including shops, offices and storage areas. It moves on wheels, following scheduled patrol routes or heading to a location after a connected Ring device detects activity. Its 360-degree camera scans the area, while a periscope camera can rise above counters and shelves. Owners can save different camera heights for individual patrol points.

Unlike the Drone Cam, the Rover Cam can record in up to 4K resolution while moving. It comes with a siren, a light tower and two-way audio, allowing users to speak to people nearby. The robot can also detect people and record activity while docked. Ring says it can cover up to 5,000 sq ft.

Ring's AI Pilot system handles navigation by mapping the surroundings using cameras and onboard sensors. Setting it up involves carrying the Drone Cam around the house, while the Rover Cam can explore business premises on its own. The system identifies rooms and suggests patrol points such as windows, doors and corridors. Owners can adjust these locations and set routes through the app. AI Pilot also helps both devices avoid furniture and other obstacles.

Ring has built in a few privacy measures, although they work differently on the two devices. The Drone Cam switches off its camera while docked. On the Rover Cam, Sleep Mode retracts the periscope and disables the microphone. Both have LED indicators that show when they are recording. Amazon says footage from the devices is protected by its Throw Away the Key (TAKE) encryption system.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ring Drone Cam, Ring Rover Cam, Ring Drone Cam Price, Ring Rover Cam Price, Ring Drone Cam Features, Ring Rover Cam Features, Amazon Ring Security Cameras, Amazon, Ring
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Reddit Announces Reddit Reviews to Turn Community Discussions Into Dedicated Product Reviews
Adobe Max 2026: Photoshop, Premiere Get New AI Features, ChatGPT Integration Planned for 2027
Amazon Ring Drone Cam, Ring Rover Cam Launched With AI-Powered Navigation: Price, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
LATEST DEALS ON HotDeals360
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Ring Drone Cam, Ring Rover Cam Launched With AI-Powered Navigation
  2. Kora AI Operating System to Support Local Models, Windows Apps
  3. Anthropic Wants Claude to Do More at Work With These New Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Claude Gets New Spreadsheet, Whiteboard, and Dashboard Tools Alongside Interactive Connectors
  2. Kora Unveils AI-Powered Linux OS That Lets AI Agents Work Across Apps and Files
  3. Oppo Reno 17 Pro Tipped Not to Launch Globally, as Oppo Reno 17 Key Specifications and Features Surface Online
  4. Grand Theft Auto 6 Can Be Streamed via Xbox Cloud Gaming on Xbox Series S/X and Xbox One at Launch
  5. Qualcomm India Layoffs: Why Senior Engineers Are Affected and What They’re Getting
  6. WhatsApp Outlines Plans for AI Features, Improved Voice Notes, Simpler Payments, and More
  7. Bitcoin Trades Near $73,700 as US Inflation Fears and ETF Outflows Weigh on Crypto Market
  8. Vivo X500 in Red Colourway Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  9. Apple Arcade Gets Football Manager 27 Touch; Plants vs. Zombies and Prince of Persia Planned for December
  10. Samsung Galaxy S27+ India Launch Seems Imminent as Handset Visit BIS Website, Tipster Claims
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »