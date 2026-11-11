Amazon has expanded its Ring security lineup with two new devices that can move around indoor spaces to monitor different areas. The Ring Drone Cam is designed to fly around homes, while the Ring Rover Cam uses wheels to patrol business premises. Both can follow scheduled routes and respond to alerts from compatible security devices. They also use AI-powered navigation to map their surroundings, identify obstacles and move between preset patrol points.

Ring Drone Cam, Rover Cam Price and Availability

The Ring Drone Cam costs $249.99 (roughly Rs. 23,400) in the US and is expected to start shipping on January 27, 2027. However, Amazon will need to secure approval from the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) before it can begin selling or leasing the device.

The Ring Rover Cam, meanwhile, is priced at $999.99 (roughly Rs. 93,000) and will start shipping on December 16, 2026. It is already available for preorder in the US.

Amazon has yet to announce India pricing or availability for either device. Both cameras require a compatible Ring Protect subscription for scheduled patrols and access to recorded footage.

Ring Drone Cam, Rover Cam Features, Specifications

The Ring Drone Cam can fly around a house, check different rooms, and respond to activity picked up by other Ring devices. Owners can set flight routes and schedules in the Ring app, or send the drone to a specific location. It can also take off when a compatible Ring camera, sensor or alarm detects activity, and head to a preset patrol point.

The drone records in 2K resolution and has a 148-degree field of view. Its camera rotates 360 degrees, with two LED lights available for darker rooms. Recording stops when the Drone Cam returns to its dock and resumes when it takes off. It can also be controlled through Amazon's Alexa Home Map interface.

The Ring Rover Cam is built for business premises, including shops, offices and storage areas. It moves on wheels, following scheduled patrol routes or heading to a location after a connected Ring device detects activity. Its 360-degree camera scans the area, while a periscope camera can rise above counters and shelves. Owners can save different camera heights for individual patrol points.

Unlike the Drone Cam, the Rover Cam can record in up to 4K resolution while moving. It comes with a siren, a light tower and two-way audio, allowing users to speak to people nearby. The robot can also detect people and record activity while docked. Ring says it can cover up to 5,000 sq ft.

Ring's AI Pilot system handles navigation by mapping the surroundings using cameras and onboard sensors. Setting it up involves carrying the Drone Cam around the house, while the Rover Cam can explore business premises on its own. The system identifies rooms and suggests patrol points such as windows, doors and corridors. Owners can adjust these locations and set routes through the app. AI Pilot also helps both devices avoid furniture and other obstacles.

Ring has built in a few privacy measures, although they work differently on the two devices. The Drone Cam switches off its camera while docked. On the Rover Cam, Sleep Mode retracts the periscope and disables the microphone. Both have LED indicators that show when they are recording. Amazon says footage from the devices is protected by its Throw Away the Key (TAKE) encryption system.