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Vivo X500 in Red Colourway Revealed Ahead of India Launch

The Vivo X500 is expected to be priced from Rs. 1,19,999 in India

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 11 November 2026 12:55 IST
Vivo X500 in Red Colourway Revealed Ahead of India Launch

Photo Credit: Vivo

The Vivo X500 is expected to be priced from Rs. 1,19,999 in India

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Highlights
  • The Vivo X500 was announced in China in September
  • Vivo is said to bring X500, X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max models to India
  • The Vivo X500 has been spotted in a red colour ahead of its India launch
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Ahead of its India launch, Vivo's X500 has been spotted in a new red colourway. The Vivo X500 was launched in four colourways globally and in China: Black, Gray, White and Pink. The phone is the base model of the Vivo X500 series and is expected to be priced at Rs. 1,19,999 in India. While the tipster hints that the red colour may be an India exclusive, the phone was spotted in an unboxing video of a global unit in September. The Vivo X500 gets a big design refresh over the X300. It features a large, rectangular camera plateau unlike the X300 and X500 models. The phone offers plenty of upgrades over the existing X300 model in India, which was replaced by the X300 FE.

Vivo X500 in Red Colourway Revealed Ahead of India Launch

According to tipster Sanju Choudhary, the Vivo X500 will be available in an exclusive red colour in India. The tipster attached the image to a post on X along with its specifications, India price and also hinted at a launch taking place this month.

Voltvivo X500 Discussion
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Oddly, we managed to find an unboxing video of the same red colourway by UAE-based YouTuber Sahil Karoul. The video clearly shows the contents of the box and unboxes the Vivo X500 in what he claims is a “red colour” of the “global variant”.

It currently remains unclear whether this red colour will be an India exclusive and whether the same colourway will be launched in other markets in Asia at a later date.

As per a previous report, the Vivo X500 will be priced at Rs. 1,19,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. There was no mention of another variant so this may be the only one available when the device goes on sale in India.

The Vivo X500 launched in China and in global markets has a 6.59-inch, 1,5K 144Hz LTPS panel, which is a downgrade from the LPTO panel on the X300 model. The phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9600M chipset, clocked at 4.21 GHz, and will come equipped with LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. Its rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary, a 64-megapixel (3X optical zoom) telephoto and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. The selfie camera will feature autofocus and have a 50-megapixel resolution. The X500 has a 7,500mAh (silicon carbon) battery, which supports 90W wired and 40W wireless charging. It also has an IP68 + IP69 rated design.

Vivo X500 Pro Max

Vivo X500 Pro Max

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.85-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
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Further reading: Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Colours, Vivo X500 Colourways, Vivo X500 specifications, Vivo X500 price in India
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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Vivo X500 in Red Colourway Revealed Ahead of India Launch
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