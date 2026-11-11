Ahead of its India launch, Vivo's X500 has been spotted in a new red colourway. The Vivo X500 was launched in four colourways globally and in China: Black, Gray, White and Pink. The phone is the base model of the Vivo X500 series and is expected to be priced at Rs. 1,19,999 in India. While the tipster hints that the red colour may be an India exclusive, the phone was spotted in an unboxing video of a global unit in September. The Vivo X500 gets a big design refresh over the X300. It features a large, rectangular camera plateau unlike the X300 and X500 models. The phone offers plenty of upgrades over the existing X300 model in India, which was replaced by the X300 FE.

Vivo X500 in Red Colourway Revealed Ahead of India Launch

According to tipster Sanju Choudhary, the Vivo X500 will be available in an exclusive red colour in India. The tipster attached the image to a post on X along with its specifications, India price and also hinted at a launch taking place this month.

Oddly, we managed to find an unboxing video of the same red colourway by UAE-based YouTuber Sahil Karoul. The video clearly shows the contents of the box and unboxes the Vivo X500 in what he claims is a “red colour” of the “global variant”.

It currently remains unclear whether this red colour will be an India exclusive and whether the same colourway will be launched in other markets in Asia at a later date.

As per a previous report, the Vivo X500 will be priced at Rs. 1,19,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. There was no mention of another variant so this may be the only one available when the device goes on sale in India.

The Vivo X500 launched in China and in global markets has a 6.59-inch, 1,5K 144Hz LTPS panel, which is a downgrade from the LPTO panel on the X300 model. The phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9600M chipset, clocked at 4.21 GHz, and will come equipped with LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. Its rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary, a 64-megapixel (3X optical zoom) telephoto and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. The selfie camera will feature autofocus and have a 50-megapixel resolution. The X500 has a 7,500mAh (silicon carbon) battery, which supports 90W wired and 40W wireless charging. It also has an IP68 + IP69 rated design.