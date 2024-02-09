Technology News

Lenovo’s transparent laptop is seen with a bezel-less design along with what appears to be a see-through display.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 9 February 2024 15:42 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Lenovo could introduce its first-ever laptop with a mostly-transparent body at MWC 2024

  • Lenovo has not yet officially confirmed the model
  • The name of the laptop is not yet known
  • Lenovo may reveal key features of the laptop at MWC 2024
Lenovo recently launched the Legion 9i laptop in India and introduced the ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid model in the US. The company is now reportedly gearing up to refresh several of its existing laptop models in the upcoming days, which are expected to be announced during the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona. However, apart from upgrades, the company is reportedly preparing to introduce a new laptop model with a transparent design that the company had managed to keep under wraps until now.

Windows Report leaked design renders of a purported transparent laptop by Lenovo and claimed that the company may showcase the concept at MWC 2024 which is scheduled to be held from February 26 to February 29. The images in the report show this rumoured model with the Lenovo branding, a bezel-less design and what appears to be a see-through display.

lenovo transparent laptop windows report inline lenovo

Lenevo transparent laptop leaked renders
Photo Credit: Windows Report

 

The deck of this transparent Lenovo laptop is reflective and could also be completely transparent. The primary internal components are placed in and under the opaque chin, where they are not visible. There is also an opaque, slim frame which borders the entire deck and is likely to house multiple connectivity ports.

The report does not mention any specifications of the transparent Lenovo laptop but suggested that it runs on Windows 11 out-of-the-box. It also claimed that the model resembles dual-screen laptops more than classic ones. The company is expected to reveal some features and specifications of this laptop when it is unveiled at the MWC 2024.

Lenovo is also set to upgrade the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 G4, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 (both Intel and AMD versions), the Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 3, the Lenovo ThinkPad x12 Detachable Gen 2 and the Lenovo ThinkVision M14T Gen 2, according to the report.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Lenovo, Lenovo transparent laptop, MWC 2024, MWC, Mobile World Congress
