Lenovo Tab M11 India Launch Set for March 26; Amazon Availability, Key Features Confirmed

Lenovo Tab M11 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 March 2024 17:15 IST
Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Tab M11 was initially launched at CES 2024 in January

  • Lenovo Tab M11 India variant will have a 11-inch WUXGA IPS LCD screen
  • The tablet will be backed by a 7040mAh battery with 15W charging support
  • The Lenovo Tab M11 will ship with Andorid 13-based UI
Lenovo Tab M11 was unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. The tablet launched with a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, a 7,040mAh battery, and an 11-inch full-HD IPS LCD panel. It is confirmed to be available for purchase in the US starting in April in three RAM storage configurations. Now, the tablet has been confirmed to launch in India. The company has revealed the design and several key features of the Indian variant of the model and announced the launch date.

An Amazon microsite for the Lenovo Tab M11 has confirmed that it will launch in India on March 26 at 11am IST, which also confirms the tablet's Amazon availability in the country. The teaser shows that the Indian variant of the model will be similar to the global variant. Although the tablet is compatible with the Lenovo Tab Pen, the teasers confirm that it will not be sold with it, and will have to be bought separately.

The Indian variant of the Lenovo Tab M11 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It will ship with Android 13-based UI but is confirmed to get an upgrade to up to Android 15. Users will also get security patches until January 2028, according to promotional posters on the microsite.

Lenovo Tab M11 will launch in India with an 11-inch WUXGA IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 400nits peak brightness level. It will also support HD-quality Netflix streaming. It will be backed by a 7,040mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. It is claimed to offer a video playback time of up to 10 hours. 

Lenovo has also confirmed that the Indian version of the Lenovo Tab M11 will come with a TUV Rheinland and an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance. It is confirmed to weigh 465g and measure 7.15mm in thickness. In the microsite teasers, it is seen in the Luna Grey shade.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
