Asus Chromebook CM14 With MediaTek Kompanio 520 CPU Launched in India: See Price, Availability

Asus Chromebook CM14 comes with a 720p webcam camera with a privacy shutter.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 8 February 2024 16:22 IST
Asus Chromebook CM14 With MediaTek Kompanio 520 CPU Launched in India: See Price, Availability

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus Chromebook CM14 is offered in a Gravity Grey colourway

Highlights
  • Asus Chromebook CM14 sports a 14-inch full-HD+ LCD screen
  • The newly launched laptop comes pre-installed with Chrome OS
  • The Chromebook CM14 supports 45W fast charging
Asus Chromebook CM14 was launched in India on February 7. The laptop is equipped with a MediaTek Kompanio processor and is claimed to come with military-grade protection. The sleek, metallic chassis of the laptop has a 180-degree ‘lay-flat' hinged display, which is said to offer users easy content and idea-sharing opportunities with friends and peers. The laptop is also claimed to provide up to 15 hours of battery life on a single charge. The model is available in a single memory and storage configuration and is currently available for purchase in the country.

Asus Chromebook CM14 price in India, availability

Offered in a Gravity Grey colour option, the Asus Chromebook CM14 is priced in India at Rs. 26,990 and is available for purchase in the country via Amazon.

Asus Chromebook CM14 specifications, features

The newly launched Chromebook features a 14-inch full-HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) anti-glare non-touch LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, 220 nits brightness, and 16:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a MediaTek Kompanio 520 CPU, paired with an ARM Mali G52 MP2 GPU and 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It is pre-installed with Google's Chrome OS and comes with 128GB of eMMC onboard storage.

The Asus Chromebook CM14 carries a 720p webcam camera with a privacy shutter and inbuilt Face AE feature. It also comes with an ergonomic spill-resistant keyboard of up to 405cc, with the touchpad supporting gesture input. For security, the laptop is equipped with a face unlock feature, a Kensington nano security slot and a Titan C security chip.

Backed by a 42Wh 2-cell battery, the Asus Chromebook CM14 supports 45W fast charging. It features Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The laptop gets two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, a 3.5mm 2-in-1 microphone/headphone jack and a microSD card reader. The device measures 324.6mm x 226.7mm x 18.3mm and weighs 1.45kg.

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor MediaTek Kompanio 520
RAM 8GB
OS Chrome OS
Weight 1.45 kg
Further reading: Asus Chromebook CM14, Asus Chromebook CM14 India launch, Asus Chromebook CM14 price in India, Asus Chromebook CM14 specifications, Asus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 to Get New Game Plus Mode, More Suits in Update Next Month
Asus Chromebook CM14 With MediaTek Kompanio 520 CPU Launched in India: See Price, Availability
