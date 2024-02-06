HP Spectre x360 14-inch and 16-inch laptops have received new hardware in India. The HP Spectre x360 series come in a 2-in-1 convertible form factor and offer AI-enhanced features. The laptops come with a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) to manage AI workloads and run on Intel Core Ultra 7 processors alongside RTX 4050 GPUs. Both HP Spectre x360 14 and HP Spectre x360 16 feature up to 2.8K OLED screens with up to 120Hz refresh rate. They boast a 9-megapixel web camera as well.

HP Spectre x360 16, HP Spectre x360 14 price in India, availability

The price of HP Spectre x360 16-inch laptop starts at Rs. 1,79,999 and it is available in Nightfall Black colour option. Meanwhile, the HP Spectre x360 14-inch starts at Rs. 1,64,999 and is offered in Nightfall Black and Slate Blue colourways. Both upgraded laptops will go on sale in the country through the HP website, HP World stores, and leading retail outlets.

HP Spectre x360 16, HP Spectre x360 14 specifications

The HP Spectre x360 laptops run on Windows 11 Home and come in 14-inch and 16-inch display options. They feature up to 2.8K OLED screens with a 16:10 aspect ratio, IMAX Enhanced Certification, and a dynamic refresh rate ranging from 48Hz to 120Hz. The display supports touch inputs and gestures like pinch to zoom, double tap, and press and hold to create sketches. The HP Spectre x360 16-inch laptop is claimed to have the world's largest haptic touchpad for a Windows-based 16-inch PC.

HP Spectre x360 laptops are now equipped with Intel Core Ultra 7 processors with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics. The chipsets include NPU to manage AI workloads. The CPU, GPU, and NPU alongside the graphic unit are said to assist in faster video editing and content creation. The 2-in-1 laptops can be used as a tablet as well.

The HP Spectre x360 laptops house a 9-megapixel web camera with low-light adjustment for clear calls. The portfolio also has a dedicated AI chip with built-in security features including walk away lock, wake-on approach, and privacy alerts to warn the users of snooping eyes. It offers adaptive screen adjustments like a screen dimmer. The machines include an audio setup backed by Poly Studio. It supports Windows Studio effects that will allow users to add certain filters and effects such as automatic framing and background blur to their camera and microphone.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.