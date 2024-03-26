Technology News
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • Lenovo Tab M11 With 7,040mAh Battery, IP52 Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Lenovo Tab M11 With 7,040mAh Battery, IP52 Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Lenovo Tab M11 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 March 2024 16:05 IST
Lenovo Tab M11 With 7,040mAh Battery, IP52 Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Tab M11 is offered in Luna Grey and Seafoam Green colours

Highlights
  • Lenovo Tab M11 sports an 11-inch 90Hz full-HD LCD screen
  • The tablet is compatible with the Lenovo Tab Pen
  • The Lenovo Tab M11 is offered in LTE and Wi-Fi variants
Advertisement

Lenovo Tab M11 was launched in India on Tuesday, March 26. It was first unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in January. The tablet is confirmed to go on sale in the US in April this year. Meanwhile, it is now available for purchase in India. The Android tablet is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It is backed by a 7,040mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging.

Lenovo Tab M11 price in India, availability

The tablet is offered in two connectivity variants. The WI-Fi only option of the Lenovo Tab M11 is priced in India at Rs. 18,000. The LTE variant, on the other hand, bundled with a Lenovo Tab Pen is marked at Rs. 22,000. The tablet is available for purchase via the Lenovo India website and via Flipkart. It is also listed on Amazon, where it is listed to be available for purchase from March 28.

Lenovo Tab M11 specification, features

Lenovo's Tab M11 tablet sports an 11-inch WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200 pixels) IPS LCD screen, with a 90Hz refresh rate and 400 nits of peak brightness. It comes with a TÜV Rheinland certification and supports HD-quality Netflix streaming. The tablet is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, paired with a Mali G52 GPU.

The tablet comes with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of eMMC 5.1 onboard storage. It ships with an Android 13-based UI and is confirmed to get two years of OS and four years of security patch updates. It is equipped with quad speakers with support for Dolby Atmos audio. The tablet is compatible with the Lenovo Tab Pen.

Lenovo packs a 7,040mAh battery in the Tab M11 tablet with support for 15W wired charging via a USB Type-C port. It comes with an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance and supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. The tablet weighs 465g and measures 255.26mm x 166.31mm x 7.15mm in size.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Lenovo Tab M11, Lenovo Tab M11 India launch, Lenovo Tab M11 price in India, Lenovo Tab M11 specifications, Lenovo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Messages Could Get Improved Image-Sharing Interface, Bring New Features
Apple Pencil With Support for Both iPad and Apple Vision Pro in Testing: Report

Related Stories

Lenovo Tab M11 With 7,040mAh Battery, IP52 Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco C61 With MediaTek Helio G36 SoC Launched in India: See Price
  2. Why the iPhone 16 Pro Could Face Competition From Flagship Android Phones
  3. Lenovo Tab M11 With 7,040mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  4. Realme 12X 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  5. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Series to Come in Three Variants: Report
  6. Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Design, Specifications Leak Online
  7. Samsung One UI 6.1 With Galaxy AI MayÂ Reach Galaxy S23 Series This Week
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo Tab M11 With 7,040mAh Battery, IP52 Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Bitcoin, Ether ETNs to Launch on London Stock Exchange, Here’s What That Means
  3. Google's AI-Powered Search Generative Experience Testing Reportedly Being Expanded to More Users
  4. Google Messages Could Get Improved Image-Sharing Interface, Bring New Features
  5. Apple Pencil With Support for Both iPad and Apple Vision Pro in Testing: Report
  6. Samsung One UI 6.1 With Galaxy AI Might Debut on Galaxy S23 Series This Week
  7. Poco C61 With MediaTek Helio G36 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. iPhone 16 in China to Reportedly Use AI Services by Baidu and Come With Ernie Bot
  9. Android 15 to Offer High-Quality Mode for Webcam Feature on Google Pixel Smartphones: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy C55 5G Allegedly Appears on Google Play Console Website With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »