Microsoft Copilot — the company's artificial intelligence (AI) assistant available on Windows 11 computers — is making its way to Windows 10. At its annual Microsoft Ignite 2023 developer conference, the company revealed that it was releasing Copilot (previously referred to as Bing Chat) in the Release Preview channel to Windows Insiders, which means the assistant will soon be available to users running on older computers that are not compatible with the latest version of Windows due to hardware constraints.

In order to get the Copilot features on Windows 10 computers as soon as it is rolled out, users will have to modify a Windows Update setting, according to the company. In order to ensure that you have the latest optional (non-security) updates on the latest Release Preview channel, you can follow the steps outlined by the company.

Click on the Start button and click on the gear icon to open the settings app. Select Update & Security > Windows Update > toggle the Get the latest updates as soon as they're available option. You can then click Check for updates to verify that you have the latest version of Windows for your computer.

Microsoft reiterated that the end-of-life date for Windows 10 remains the same — support for the previous-generation operating system will end on October 14, 2025. Users who are running on Windows 10 version 22H2 can expect to see the generative AI assistant eventually roll out to their computer after it is tested on the Windows Insiders Release Preview channel.

