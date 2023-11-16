Technology News

Microsoft Copilot With Generative AI Features Coming to Windows 10: All You Need to Know

Copilot is coming soon to the Windows 10 Release Preview channel and should roll out to all Windows 10 computers at a later date.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 16 November 2023 23:30 IST
Microsoft Copilot With Generative AI Features Coming to Windows 10: All You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Copilot was introduced on Windows 11 (pictured) and will soon come to Windows 10 PCs

Highlights
  • Microsoft Copilot is coming to Windows 10 soon
  • The company will soon provide the feature to Windows Insiders testers
  • Microsoft previously introduced Copilot on Windows 11
Advertisement

Microsoft Copilot — the company's artificial intelligence (AI) assistant available on Windows 11 computers — is making its way to Windows 10. At its annual Microsoft Ignite 2023 developer conference, the company revealed that it was releasing Copilot (previously referred to as Bing Chat) in the Release Preview channel to Windows Insiders, which means the assistant will soon be available to users running on older computers that are not compatible with the latest version of Windows due to hardware constraints.

On Thursday, the company announced via a Windows Insider blog post that its Microsoft Copilot generative AI assistant is making its way to Windows 10 computers. The feature will soon be in preview, which means that users running on Windows Insiders preview builds will be the first to gain access to the feature. The same features will be available to users on Windows 10 version 22H2 at a later date, according to the company.

In order to get the Copilot features on Windows 10 computers as soon as it is rolled out, users will have to modify a Windows Update setting, according to the company. In order to ensure that you have the latest optional (non-security) updates on the latest Release Preview channel, you can follow the steps outlined by the company.

Click on the Start button and click on the gear icon to open the settings app. Select Update & Security > Windows Update > toggle the Get the latest updates as soon as they're available option. You can then click Check for updates to verify that you have the latest version of Windows for your computer.

Microsoft reiterated that the end-of-life date for Windows 10 remains the same — support for the previous-generation operating system will end on October 14, 2025. Users who are running on Windows 10 version 22H2 can expect to see the generative AI assistant eventually roll out to their computer after it is tested on the Windows Insiders Release Preview channel.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft Copilot, Windows 10, Copilot, Microsoft Windows, Microsoft Ignite, Microsoft
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
PlayStation 5 Owners Get Up to 6 Months of Apple Music for Free: How to Claim
Asus ROG Phone 8 Ultimate Spotted on 3C Certification Site, Said to Support 65W Fast Charging

Related Stories

Microsoft Copilot With Generative AI Features Coming to Windows 10: All You Need to Know
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. The Best Deals Coming to PlayStation Black Friday Sale
  2. Lava Agni 2S India Launch Tipped in November: See Expected Specifications
  3. WhatsApp Rolls Out Voice Chat Feature for Less Disruptive Group Calls
  4. Vivo X100 Pro, Vivo X100 Debut as First Phones With MediaTek’s Latest SoC
  5. Apple Is Extending Free Support for Emergency SOS via Satellite on iPhone 14
  6. OnePlus Ace 3 Specifications Have Been Leaked Online: Check Here
  7. Oppo's ColorOS 14 Goes Global: These Phones Will Get New UI Layer
  8. Redmi Note 13R Pro Specifications, Price Tipped via China Telecom Listing
  9. Asus ROG Phone 8 Ultimate Likely to Support 65W Fast Charging
  10. Google Pixel 9 Lineup May Offer Qi2 Charging Support Found on iPhone 15
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Copilot With Generative AI Features Coming to Windows 10: All You Need to Know
  2. Spotify to Launch Ad Marketplace for Podcasts in India, Other Select Countries
  3. Amazon Claims Prototype Satellites for Kuiper Network Operating Successfully
  4. PlayStation Black Friday Sale Goes Live Tomorrow With Discounts on PS5 Bundle, Physical Games, Accessories
  5. Google Pixel 9 Lineup Tipped to Launch With Qi2 Wireless Charging Support Available on iPhone 15 Series
  6. Google Photos Rolls Out Photo Stacks, New AI-Powered Document Features to Organise Your Library
  7. Asus ROG Phone 8 Ultimate Spotted on 3C Certification Site, Said to Support 65W Fast Charging
  8. PlayStation 5 Owners Get Up to 6 Months of Apple Music for Free: How to Claim
  9. Solana Refutes CertiK’s Claims of Security Vulnerabilities Affecting Saga Phones: Report
  10. Oppo Unveils ColorOS 14 Global Version Based on Android 14: See Rollout Roadmap, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »