Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PlayStation 5 Owners Get Up to 6 Months of Apple Music for Free: How to Claim

PlayStation 5 Owners Get Up to 6 Months of Apple Music for Free: How to Claim

Here's how you can claim up to six months of Apple Music at no additional cost via your PlayStation 5 until November 15, 2024.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 16 November 2023 16:29 IST
PlayStation 5 Owners Get Up to 6 Months of Apple Music for Free: How to Claim

Photo Credit: Sony

Apple Music works on Sony's PlayStation 5 as well as several other platforms

Highlights
  • PlayStation 5 users can now claim up to 6 months of Apple Music for free
  • Previous subscribers will still get 5 months of Apple Music
  • The free access to Apple Music will work across all supported platforms
Advertisement

PlayStation 5 owners can now claim up to six months of Apple Music for free, as part of a new partnership between Sony and Apple. Unlike many other promotions online, even returning customers will be able to claim five months of Apple Music for free, as part of the promotion that can be claimed within a year. The Cupertino company previously ran a promotion that granted owners of Sony's current-generation gaming console access to Apple TV+ for a six-month period.

As part of a new partnership with Apple, Sony announced that owners of the company's latest console can get six months of Apple Music for free. This promotion is only applicable for users who have not tried Apple's streaming platform — previous subscribers can claim five months of free access. You will need a PlayStation 5 and your Apple ID in order to activate the free subscription.

In order to avail of the free subscription, you must download the Apple Music app for the PlayStation 5. Open the app from the "All apps" section in Media home. and log in with your Apple ID. Accept the offer to claim your six months — or five months if you've used the service before — free access to Apple Music.

It is worth noting that the offer is valid for a year from the date the promotion was announced, so you should be able to claim the offer until November 15, 2024. An Apple Music subscription provides access to over 100 million songs and Dolby Atmos content with Spatial Audio support on some Apple devices, according to the company. The iPhone maker previously offered six months of Apple TV+ access to PlayStation users last year.

According to Sony's website, customers will be able to access their free Apple Music subscription on all supported platforms once they claim the offer on their device. The company's music streaming platform is supported on a range of Apple's devices, including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, HomePod, Apple Watch, and the Apple TV. It is also available on Android smartphones, Windows (via the Microsoft Store), and via a range of other smart speakers including Amazon, Google Nest, and Sonos.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sony PlayStation 5

Sony PlayStation 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • DualSense is great
  • Very powerful
  • Reduced loading times
  • Friendlier storage expansion
  • Capable of 8K / 120fps
  • 4K Blu-ray player (finally)
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Lack of truly next-gen exclusives
  • Not a generation leap over PS4 Pro at launch
  • Game prices now go up to Rs. 5,000
  • Missing next-gen upgrades for PS4 games
  • No "Quick Resume", as on Xbox Series X
  • Limited backward compatibility
  • No support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
  • SSD storage amount is restrictive
Read detailed Sony PlayStation 5 review
HDD 825GB PCie Gen 4 NVMe SSD
Processor Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.5GHz with SMT
Graphics Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 36 CUs @ 2.23GHz (variable frequency)
RAM 16GB GDDR6
USB 4
Weight 4.5kg
Ethernet Gigabit
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PS5, PlayStation 5, PlayStation, Apple Music, Apple Music free, free Apple Music, PlayStation 5 deals, Apple, Sony
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Lava Agni 2S India Launch Tipped in November; Said to Get Similar Specifications as Lava Agni 2 5G

Related Stories

PlayStation 5 Owners Get Up to 6 Months of Apple Music for Free: How to Claim
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Rolls Out Voice Chat Feature for Less Disruptive Group Calls
  2. Vivo X100 Pro, Vivo X100 Debut as First Phones With MediaTek’s Latest SoC
  3. Oppo's ColorOS 14 Goes Global: These Phones Will Get New UI Layer
  4. Lava Agni 2S India Launch Tipped in November: See Expected Specifications
  5. Redmi Note 13R Pro Specifications, Price Tipped via China Telecom Listing
  6. Apple Is Extending Free Support for Emergency SOS via Satellite on iPhone 14
  7. Dummy Units of Upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Surface Online: Details
  8. Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro Camera Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  9. Google Pixel Fold Gets $400 Discount for Black Friday: See Offers
  10. OnePlus Ace 3 Specifications Have Been Leaked Online: Check Here
#Latest Stories
  1. PlayStation 5 Owners Get Up to 6 Months of Apple Music for Free: How to Claim
  2. Solana Refutes CertiK’s Claims of Security Vulnerabilities Affecting Saga Phones: Report
  3. Oppo Unveils ColorOS 14 Global Version Based on Android 14: See Rollout Roadmap, Features
  4. Lava Agni 2S India Launch Tipped in November; Said to Get Similar Specifications as Lava Agni 2 5G
  5. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to Launch Next Year Alongside New Galaxy Z-Series Foldable Phones: Report
  6. Threads Begins Testing Interactive Tags Without Hash Symbol: All You Need to Know
  7. Bitcoin Rebounds to Trade Over $37,000, Most Loss-Ridden Altcoins See Recoveries
  8. Samsung Galaxy S24 Tipped to Get Instagram Camera Shortcut on Lock Screen
  9. TRAI Warns Against 'Illegal' Fraudulent Calls Threatening Number Disconnection
  10. Oppo Pad Air 2 Launch Set for November 23, Might Get 11.4-Inch Display, 8,000mAh Battery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »