PlayStation 5 owners can now claim up to six months of Apple Music for free, as part of a new partnership between Sony and Apple. Unlike many other promotions online, even returning customers will be able to claim five months of Apple Music for free, as part of the promotion that can be claimed within a year. The Cupertino company previously ran a promotion that granted owners of Sony's current-generation gaming console access to Apple TV+ for a six-month period.

In order to avail of the free subscription, you must download the Apple Music app for the PlayStation 5. Open the app from the "All apps" section in Media home. and log in with your Apple ID. Accept the offer to claim your six months — or five months if you've used the service before — free access to Apple Music.

It is worth noting that the offer is valid for a year from the date the promotion was announced, so you should be able to claim the offer until November 15, 2024. An Apple Music subscription provides access to over 100 million songs and Dolby Atmos content with Spatial Audio support on some Apple devices, according to the company. The iPhone maker previously offered six months of Apple TV+ access to PlayStation users last year.

According to Sony's website, customers will be able to access their free Apple Music subscription on all supported platforms once they claim the offer on their device. The company's music streaming platform is supported on a range of Apple's devices, including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, HomePod, Apple Watch, and the Apple TV. It is also available on Android smartphones, Windows (via the Microsoft Store), and via a range of other smart speakers including Amazon, Google Nest, and Sonos.

