Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Microsoft 365 Copilot Pages, New AI Capabilities in Apps and Copilot Agents Rolled Out

Microsoft 365 Copilot Pages, New AI Capabilities in Apps and Copilot Agents Rolled Out

Copilot Pages will let enterprises create a new page where the chatbot and other users can collaboratively add information.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 September 2024 13:42 IST
Microsoft 365 Copilot Pages, New AI Capabilities in Apps and Copilot Agents Rolled Out

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Copilot Agents, the purpose-specific mini chatbots are being made available for enterprise users

Highlights
  • Copilot in Excel with Python will let users run complex analytics
  • A Narrative Builder feature is also being added to PowerPoint
  • Copilot in Teams is being improved as well
Advertisement

Microsoft 365 Copilot, the rebranded name for the enterprise-focused version of the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot is getting new features. Announced on Monday, the tech giant is rolling out various improvements in Microsoft 365 apps as well as a new Copilot Page feature. The latter is a multiplayer AI feature which allows different users to collaborate on a project. Further, Copilot Agents, the purpose-specific mini chatbots are also being rolled out for Microsoft's enterprise clients. The company also highlighted that more new features will be introduced in the next two months.

Microsoft 365 Copilot Gets New Features

In a blog post, the company detailed the new features of the business-focused Copilot. Among them, Copilot Pages is a unique feature allowing enterprise users to collaborate. Users can create a shared space where both Copilot and humans can add and edit information for a project.

To use this, customers can open Copilot and run a query. The response can be opened as a separate page that other organisation users can access. Once added, they can use it as a Word page and add tables, links, text, and images. Users can also prompt Copilot to add information. Microsoft said this feature is currently available to select businesses in beta and will be generally available later this month.

Additionally, various Microsoft 365 apps are also getting new AI features. Copilot in Excel with Python, for instance, will allow users who do not know coding to run advanced analyses such as forecasting, risk analysis, machine learning tasks, and more. All of this can be done by typing a natural language prompt to the chatbot. It is also available in public preview.

Microsoft PowerPoint is getting a Narrative builder feature which uses Copilot to generate the first draft of a presentation with a single prompt. It can generate an outline with editable topics. Further, the company said that in the future, users will be able to add files to the outline to let the AI generate a more refined draft.

Copilot in Teams can now process conversations across spoken words and written text in the chat and combine them to generate a more accurate transcript. Outlook is also getting a Prioritise feature that will analyse the inbox to show the emails that require an urgent action by the user. In the future, users will be able to teach Copilot specific topics, keywords or people which are important. Any email containing them will be marked as a high priority. The feature will be available later this year.

Later this month, Copilot in Microsoft Word will let users reference emails and meetings alongside documents. Users can run a simple prompt to ask the AI to take context from these sources to generate a draft. OneDrive is also getting an AI feature that can process all the files saved on the cloud server to help users find what they're looking for.

Finally, Copilot Agents are finally being rolled out to enterprise users. These can be understood as mini chatbots that can be programmed for a specific function. The chatbot can also be customised with specific datasets to ensure the output is accurate and relevant. These are autonomous agents, not requiring the users to repetitively send prompts to have them perform a task.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Copilot, Microsoft, Apps, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Enterprise, chatbots
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Google Pixel 10 Series Codename Reportedly Leaks, Suggesting Launch of Four Models Next Year

Related Stories

Microsoft 365 Copilot Pages, New AI Capabilities in Apps and Copilot Agents Rolled Out
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Launch Offers: How to Buy New iPhone Models at Lower Prices
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale Begins on This Date
  3. Mars' Long Lost Moon Could Help Explain Its Extreme Terrain, Claims Study
  4. Lava Blaze 3 5G Debuts in India With These Specifications
  5. OnePlus Nord Buds 3 TWS With ANC, IP55 Rating Launched in India
  6. Nothing Announces Offer on Earbuds, Smartwatches During Flipkart Sale
  7. Google Pixel 10 Series Codenames Suggest Launch of Four Models Next Year
  8. Apple's iOS 18 Rolls Out Globally Today: Check Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Watch Series 10 Design Changes Said to Delay Blood Pressure Monitoring Feature
  2. Microsoft 365 Copilot Pages, New AI Capabilities in Apps and Copilot Agents Rolled Out
  3. Next Battlefield Will Return to Modern Setting, Bring Back 64-Player Maps and Classes, Says EA
  4. Google Pixel 10 Series Codename Reportedly Leaks, Suggesting Launch of Four Models Next Year
  5. OnePlus Nord Buds 3 With ANC, Up to 43 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Apple Releases macOS Sequoia, iPadOS 18, watchOS 11 and tvOS 18 for Eligible Devices: How to Download
  7. Mars Loses Water Faster When Closer to the Sun, New Hubble and MAVEN Study Shows
  8. iOS 18 Now Rolling Out for iPhone Users: How to Download, Supported iPhone Models
  9. AI Chatbots Proven to Reduce Belief in Conspiracy Theories by 20%, MIT Research Reveals
  10. Brain Ageing in Monkeys Delays After Being Given Diabetes Medicine Metformin, Study Shows
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »