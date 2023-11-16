Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Asus ROG Phone 8 Ultimate Spotted on 3C Certification Site, Said to Support 65W Fast Charging

Asus ROG Phone 8 Ultimate Spotted on 3C Certification Site, Said to Support 65W Fast Charging

Asus ROG Phone 8 is said to succeed the Asus ROG Phone 7.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 November 2023 17:01 IST
Asus ROG Phone 8 Ultimate Spotted on 3C Certification Site, Said to Support 65W Fast Charging

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus ROG Phone 7 (pictured) is offered in Phantom Black and Storm White colour options

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Phone 8 series could have base, Pro and Ultimate models
  • The smartphones could be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoCs
  • The Asus ROG Phone 8 handsets may ship with Android 14
Advertisement

Asus ROG Phone 8 series is speculated to arrive in the market soon. It is said to succeed the ROG Phone 7 lineup. However, the upcoming series is expected to include a base, a Pro and an Ultimate model. While the company has confirmed the processor details of the upcoming gaming smartphones, they have not yet announced the launch timeline of the models. The ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate were unveiled earlier this year in April. A recent Geekbench listing hinted at a few key specifications of the upcoming handsets. Now, the high-end Ultimate model has reportedly been spotted on the 3C certification site.

A MySmartPrice report says that the Asus ROG Phone 8 Ultimate with the model number ASUS_AI2401_A has been spotted on the 3C certification site. The phone has been listed to come with 65W fast charging support, according to the report. The listing also seems to confirm 5G connectivity on the handset.

Asus confirmed that the ROG Phone 8 models will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipsets, which is said to enhance the performance of the handsets by up to 30 percent over the preceding processors. With the new SoC, the battery and GPU performance of the phones is also said to increase by 20 and 25 percent, respectively.

According to an earlier Geekbench listing, the ROG Phone 8 Ultimate could come with up to 16GB of RAM and Android 14 out-of-the-box. The 12GB + 256GB variant of the ROG Phone 7 and the 16GB + 512GB option of the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate were priced in India at Rs. 74,999 and Rs. 99,999 during the launch, respectively. Both the handsets come in Storm White colours, while the base model is available in an additional Phantom Black shade.

The ROG Phone 7 models are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoCs paired with Adreno 740 GPUs, up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS4.0 internal storage. They feature 6.78-inch full-HD+ (2448 x 1080) AMOLED displays and 32-megapixel front camera sensors. The triple rear cameras of the phones include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel macro shooter. The handsets are backed by 6,000mAh batteries with 65W wired fast charging support.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Asus ROG Phone 8, Asus ROG Phone 8 Ultimate, Asus ROG Phone 8 series, Asus ROG Phone 8 Ultimate launch, Asus ROG Phone 8 Ultimate specifications, Asus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
PlayStation 5 Owners Get Up to 6 Months of Apple Music for Free: How to Claim

Related Stories

Asus ROG Phone 8 Ultimate Spotted on 3C Certification Site, Said to Support 65W Fast Charging
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X100 Pro, Vivo X100 Debut as First Phones With MediaTek’s Latest SoC
  2. WhatsApp Rolls Out Voice Chat Feature for Less Disruptive Group Calls
  3. Lava Agni 2S India Launch Tipped in November: See Expected Specifications
  4. Redmi Note 13R Pro Specifications, Price Tipped via China Telecom Listing
  5. Red Magic 9 Pro Design Officially Revealed; to Use Under-Display Camera
  6. Oppo Pad Air 2 Will Debut on This Date Alongside Oppo Reno 11 Series
  7. Google Pixel Fold Gets $400 Discount for Black Friday: See Offers
  8. Apple Is Extending Free Support for Emergency SOS via Satellite on iPhone 14
  9. OnePlus Ace 3 Specifications Have Been Leaked Online: Check Here
  10. Oppo Reno 11 Series With Triple Rear Cameras to Debut on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Photos Rolls Out Photo Stacks, New AI-Powered Document Features to Organise Your Library
  2. Asus ROG Phone 8 Ultimate Spotted on 3C Certification Site, Said to Support 65W Fast Charging
  3. PlayStation 5 Owners Get Up to 6 Months of Apple Music for Free: How to Claim
  4. Solana Refutes CertiK’s Claims of Security Vulnerabilities Affecting Saga Phones: Report
  5. Oppo Unveils ColorOS 14 Global Version Based on Android 14: See Rollout Roadmap, Features
  6. Lava Agni 2S India Launch Tipped in November; Said to Get Similar Specifications as Lava Agni 2 5G
  7. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to Launch Next Year Alongside New Galaxy Z-Series Foldable Phones: Report
  8. Threads Begins Testing Interactive Tags Without Hash Symbol: All You Need to Know
  9. Bitcoin Rebounds to Trade Over $37,000, Most Loss-Ridden Altcoins See Recoveries
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24 Tipped to Get Instagram Camera Shortcut on Lock Screen
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »