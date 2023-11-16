Asus ROG Phone 8 series is speculated to arrive in the market soon. It is said to succeed the ROG Phone 7 lineup. However, the upcoming series is expected to include a base, a Pro and an Ultimate model. While the company has confirmed the processor details of the upcoming gaming smartphones, they have not yet announced the launch timeline of the models. The ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate were unveiled earlier this year in April. A recent Geekbench listing hinted at a few key specifications of the upcoming handsets. Now, the high-end Ultimate model has reportedly been spotted on the 3C certification site.

A MySmartPrice report says that the Asus ROG Phone 8 Ultimate with the model number ASUS_AI2401_A has been spotted on the 3C certification site. The phone has been listed to come with 65W fast charging support, according to the report. The listing also seems to confirm 5G connectivity on the handset.

Asus confirmed that the ROG Phone 8 models will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipsets, which is said to enhance the performance of the handsets by up to 30 percent over the preceding processors. With the new SoC, the battery and GPU performance of the phones is also said to increase by 20 and 25 percent, respectively.

According to an earlier Geekbench listing, the ROG Phone 8 Ultimate could come with up to 16GB of RAM and Android 14 out-of-the-box. The 12GB + 256GB variant of the ROG Phone 7 and the 16GB + 512GB option of the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate were priced in India at Rs. 74,999 and Rs. 99,999 during the launch, respectively. Both the handsets come in Storm White colours, while the base model is available in an additional Phantom Black shade.

The ROG Phone 7 models are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoCs paired with Adreno 740 GPUs, up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS4.0 internal storage. They feature 6.78-inch full-HD+ (2448 x 1080) AMOLED displays and 32-megapixel front camera sensors. The triple rear cameras of the phones include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel macro shooter. The handsets are backed by 6,000mAh batteries with 65W wired fast charging support.

