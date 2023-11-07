Technology News

Microsoft Surface Update Policy Extended by Up to Six Years for Some Models

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 and Surface Laptop Studio 2 will both be supported until October 2029.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 7 November 2023 18:21 IST
Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft's Surface Go 3 (pictured) will receive driver and firmware updates until October 2027

  • Microsoft Surface support windows have been extended
  • The two-year extension will only apply to some models
  • Surface models released after January 2021 will get more updates
Microsoft Surface owners can expect to see additional software support from the company after it modified existing timelines for firmware and driver updates for Surface devices. The Windows maker recently updated its lifecycle policy for Microsoft Surface computers to extend support for recent models by two more years. As a result, Surface owners who purchased their devices this year will continue to receive updates for their device in 2029, as per the new update policy, which does not affect the Windows operating system support window for these devices.

The company recently updated its lifecycle policy (via The Register) for Surface devices to increase their support window by two years — but only for models launched in 2021. As a result, Customers who have a Surface Pro 7+ will receive updates until the beginning of 2027, while those who purchased the Surface Laptop Go 3 will get up to six years of updates until October 2029.

In line with the existing driver and support lifecycle policy, the Surface Pro (5th Gen) model which was released in June 2017, will receive its last update by January 2024, while support for the Surface Pro 7 will end in February.

The devices currently listed on the Microsoft Learn site include three models that will be updated until the second half of 2029. These include the Surface Go 4, which will lose support in September 2029, and the Surface Laptop Go 3 and the Surface Laptop Studio 2 that will both be supported until October 2029.

Microsoft also points out that support for these models for different operating systems will depend on when the devices were launched. According to the company, driver and firmware updates will be available for Surface devices for Windows OS versions released up to 30 months before they were launched. Even after firmware and driver updates for these computers end, they will continue to receive updates as per the Windows Lifecycle Policy, according to the company.

Oppo Reno 11 Series Launch Timeline Leaked; Said to Sport a Periscope Camera

