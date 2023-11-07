Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Microsoft Partners With Inworld to Bring AI Game Development Tools to Its Studios

Microsoft Partners With Inworld to Bring AI Game Development Tools to Its Studios

Inworld’s tools were also used to create the AI-generated GTA V story mode, Sentient Streets.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 7 November 2023 14:01 IST
Microsoft Partners With Inworld to Bring AI Game Development Tools to Its Studios

Photo Credit: Xbox

The announcement comes at a time when the use of AI in game development is still a hot topic for many

Highlights
  • The partnership brings an AI design copilot, AI character runtime engine
  • It will help create AI characters and generate entire scripts and quests
  • Microsoft also invested $10 billion in ChatGPT maker OpenAI this year
Advertisement

Microsoft is teaming up with Inworld AI to create game development tools for Xbox, enabling developers to create characters, generate entire scripts and quests, and more. The multi-year deal brings an AI design copilot and an AI character runtime engine to the forefront, both of them being totally optional to use and to varying degrees. Of course, the use of AI in art has been criticised by many for simply lacking originality, in addition to running the risk of fewer jobs for artists — a growing fear among many considering the alarming number of layoffs seen at game studios this year in an attempt to cut costs.

“At Xbox, we believe that with better tools, creators can make even more extraordinary games,” Haiyan Zhang, GM, Xbox Gaming AI, said in a blog post. “This partnership will bring together: Inworld's expertise in working with generative AI models for character development, Microsoft's cutting-edge cloud-based AI solutions including Azure OpenAI Service, Microsoft Research's technical insights into the future of play, and Team Xbox's strengths in revolutionizing accessible and responsible creator tools for all developers.”

The aforementioned AI design copilot is a toolset that will help game designers turn prompts into scripts and dialogue trees. In contrast, the character runtime will enable dynamically generated plot beats and quests. We've already seen heavy AI integration in games by way of procedural generation — a more recent example being the 1000+ planets in Starfield. Not to mention, enemy AI has been around for way longer.

Inworld made headlines in August when it launched a modded story mode for Grand Theft Auto V, Sentient Streets, in which players had to investigate the rise of a bizarre AI-worshipping cult — a segment loaded with characters that spoke in AI-generated dialogue, on the fly. The mod was later taken down by publisher Take-Two, leaving a permanent strike on the creator Bloc's YouTube channel. As per The Verge, Inworld's AI technology can also be used for narration in top-down RPGs to warn players about any events awaiting off-screen and respond to questions like we've seen in the past year with AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Bing Chat. Microsoft has also been heavily banking on artificial intelligence, having made a $10 billion (about Rs. 83,254 crore) investment in OpenAI. The company has also integrated AI tools into its popular suite of services and also added an AI copilot to Windows.

Despite being a Microsoft-affiliated AI toolset, it would be interesting to see whether titles using them will be allowed to thrive on other platforms. In July, Valve claimed that it would be cracking down on games that included AI-generated assets if the developer didn't own the copyright to the piece of art. For the uninitiated, when you insert a prompt to create something in AI, the software simply repurposes existing assets found online and mushes them together — basically stealing from other artists and writers without appropriate commercial licenses. Infringing them would lead to the game not being distributed on Steam, forcing the developers to seek proper licenses for the asset by reaching out to the AI companies involved. It's unclear how Microsoft's partnership will play out — as long as AI content is being used as a catalyst to innovate and create something new, it should be fine.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: microsoft, inworld ai, ai game development, artificial intelligence, xbox, xbox game studios
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com. More
Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G, Poco M6 Pro 4G Get FCC Certification Ahead of Global Launch: Report

Related Stories

Microsoft Partners With Inworld to Bring AI Game Development Tools to Its Studios
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Offers Free 4G SIM Upgrade: Here's How to Get It
  2. 4G Variants of Redmi Note 13 Pro, Poco M6 Pro Spotted on FCC Website: Report
  3. Vivo X100 Pro Leaked Unboxing Video Suggests Design: See Here
  4. Poco X6 Pro Reportedly Listed on BIS; India Launch Imminent
  5. ChatGPT Set to Receive a Powerful Upgrade, but Only for These Users
  6. MacBook Pro M3, 24-Inch iMac M3 Go on Sale in India Today: See Price
  7. Jio Working With Itel, Lava, Nokia for Affordable 4G Feature Phones: Report
  8. Samsung Users in India Can Now Send Texts to Callers With Bixby Text Call
  9. Oppo Reno 8T 5G Receives Major Price Cut on Croma: Know How Much It Cost Now
  10. Poco C65 With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days: Top Deals on Home and Kitchen Appliances
  2. WhatsApp Web Allows Beta Testers to Search for Messages by Date: Report
  3. Echo Series Will Debut Under New Marvel Spotlight Banner to Help Reduce MCU Homework
  4. Vivo X100 Pro Unboxing Video Surfaces Online Ahead of November 13 Launch
  5. Apple Working on Reworked Battery Design Aimed at Improving Capacity, Reduce Charging Time: Report
  6. Jio Working With Itel, Lava, and Nokia to Launch New Variants of JioBharat 4G Feature Phone: Report
  7. Microsoft Partners With Inworld to Bring AI Game Development Tools to Its Studios
  8. Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G, Poco M6 Pro 4G Get FCC Certification Ahead of Global Launch: Report
  9. BSNL Offers Free 4G SIM Upgrade, Additional Free Data to Users in India
  10. Realme GT 5 Pro Teased to Feature 3,000 Nits Display, Large Heat Dissipation Unit
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »