Technology News
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • MSI Claw A1M With Intel Core Ultra 7 Chip, 7 Inch Screen Launched at CES 2024; to Rival Steam Deck, ROG Ally

MSI Claw A1M With Intel Core Ultra 7 Chip, 7-Inch Screen Launched at CES 2024; to Rival Steam Deck, ROG Ally

The MSI Claw AM1 will compete with handheld gaming devices like the Asus ROG Ally and the Steam Deck OLED.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 January 2024 14:32 IST
MSI Claw A1M With Intel Core Ultra 7 Chip, 7-Inch Screen Launched at CES 2024; to Rival Steam Deck, ROG Ally

Photo Credit: MSI

MSI Claw A1M is equipped with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM

Highlights
  • MSI Claw A1M runs on Windows 11 Home out-of-the-box
  • The device packs a 53WHr battery with 65W charging support
  • The MSI Claw A1M will arrive in a single Black colourway
Advertisement

MSI Claw A1M was unveiled at CES 2024 as the company's first handheld gaming device. It runs on Windows 11 and is powered by an Intel Meteor Lake chip that supports Intel's XeSS AI upscaling technology for games. MSI's handheld gaming PC features a 7-inch 1080p screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The MSI Claw A1M is equipped with a 53WHr battery — its competitors the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally have a 40WHr battery, while the Steam Deck OLED has a 50WHr battery.

Details on availability of the MSI Claw A1M are yet to be announced. Pricing for the handheld starts at $699 (roughly Rs. 58,100) in the US and it will arrive in a single Black colourway. It will compete with the Asus ROG Ally that was launched at $699 (the Ally costs Rs. 69,990 in India) and the Steam Deck and Steam Deck OLED that start at $399 (roughly Rs. 33,200) and $549 (roughly Rs. 45,600), respectively. There's also no word on whether the MSI Claw AM1 will be available for purchase in India.

MSI Claw A1M specifications

The MSI Claw AM1 sports a 7-inch full-HD (1,920x1080 pixels) IPS touchscreen display with 500 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate, which means if offers a higher on-device resolution compared to Steam's handheld gaming devices. It is powered by Intel's new Core Ultra 7 (Series 1) processor and runs on Windows 11 Home out-of-the-box.

msi claw a1m inline msi claw a1m

The MSI Claw A1M is equipped with front facing speakers

 

The device is equipped with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and comes with a NVMe M.2 SSD along with a MicroSD card slot. Connectivity options on the MSI Claw A1M include Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, a Thunderbolt 4 (Type-C) port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

MSI's new handheld gaming PC has bumpers, triggers, thumb sticks, ABXY buttons, a D-Pad, volume buttons, and a power button with an integrated fingerprint sensor. It packs a 6-cell, 53WHr lithium polymer battery with 65W USB PD 3.0 charging support. It is equipped with two 2W speakers with Hi-Res Audio. It measures 294x117x21.2mm and weighs 675g.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2024 hub.

Further reading: MSI Claw AM1, MSI Claw AM1 price, MSI Claw AM1 specifications, MSI, CES 2024, Gaming
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Stranger Things Season 5 Finally Begins Production at Netflix, Show Shares Crew Picture
MSI Claw A1M With Intel Core Ultra 7 Chip, 7-Inch Screen Launched at CES 2024; to Rival Steam Deck, ROG Ally
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series India Delivery and Sales Dates Tipped
  2. Oppo Reno 11 Series Promised to Get 3 Years of Android Version Upgrades
  3. Poco X6 Pro Camera, Display Details Teased Ahead of January 11 Launch
  4. Vivo Y28 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Debuts in India:: See Price
  5. Moto G34 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC Debuts in India: See Price
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Gets a Price Cut in India: Check Revised Rates
  7. Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro, ROG Phone 8 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Debut
  8. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Reportedly Gets a New 4GB + 128GB Variant in India
  9. MSI Claw A1M With Intel Core Ultra 7 Chip Unveiled at CES 2024: See Price
  10. Sony's XR Headset With 4K OLED Microdisplays Will Launch Later This Year
#Latest Stories
  1. Dollar Steady, Bitcoin Holds Gains Ahead of Expected Spot ETF Approval
  2. iQoo Z9 Series Alleged Renders Tip Design, Might Feature Dual Rear Cameras
  3. CoinDCX Hatches a Million Dollar Plan to Reap Advantages of India’s Crackdown on Foreign Exchanges
  4. TCL 50 XL Nxtpaper 5G, 50 XE Nxtpaper 5G With Up to 6.8-Inch 120Hz Displays Unveiled at CES 2024
  5. Honor Magic 6 Series Design Teased in Official Renders; Colourways, Storage Options Confirmed
  6. CES 2024: Intel Unveils 14th Gen Mobile, Desktop Processors, Including New HX-Series for Gaming Laptops
  7. Oppo Reno 11 Pro, Reno 11 to Debut With Android 14-Based ColorOS 14 in India, Will Get 3 OS Upgrades
  8. MSI Claw A1M With Intel Core Ultra 7 Chip, 7-Inch Screen Launched at CES 2024; to Rival Steam Deck, ROG Ally
  9. Stranger Things Season 5 Finally Begins Production at Netflix, Show Shares Crew Picture
  10. Japan’s E-Commerce Major Mercari Plans to Open BTC Payments For Over 20 Million Users
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »