Stranger Things Season 5 Finally Begins Production at Netflix, Show Shares Crew Picture

Production on the show was halted earlier this year due to the Hollywood labour strikes.

Written by Vaibhavi Mishra, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 9 January 2024 14:10 IST
Stranger Things Season 5 Finally Begins Production at Netflix, Show Shares Crew Picture

Photo Credit: Stranger Things Twitter

Stranger Things Season 5 crew

Highlights
  • A crew picture from the shoot of season 5 has been shared
  • This marks the final season of the show
  • A Stranger Things animated series is also in the works
Stranger Things season 5 is now officially under production. The popular Netflix show about supernatural happenings in small-town America has teased the fans of Upside Down with a picture of the crew from the first day of the shoot with the caption “THIS IS A CODE RED! STRANGER THINGS 5 production has officially begun!!!” The announcement has stirred quite an excitement among the fans, given that the filming was long delayed first due to the Hollywood writers' strike followed by similar industrial action by the actors' guild. Although the scripting for the fifth season began shortly after the fourth season aired, the creators decided not to go ahead with the production due to the strike.

The photograph, posted by the Stranger Things X account Monday, features creators Duffer brothers along with stars Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Cara Buono, Joe Keery, Amybeth McNulty, Charlie Heaton, Brett Gelman, Maya Hawke, Natalia Dyer, Jamie Campbell Bower, Priah Ferguson, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, and Linda Hamilton (The Terminator) — who is a new addition to the cast and has made a first official appearance alongside the cast since she announced joining the show at Netflix's Tudum fan event last year. There's currently no additional details about her character though.

This season will be the final one for Stranger Things, concluding the long-running sci-fi horror saga. Although the official storyline for the finale season isn't out yet, actor David Harbour had previously confirmed to Variety that the season ending is “quite moving and quite beautiful.” The show is reportedly being shot in Atlanta, as hinted by the social media handles of filming studios like Atlanta Filming. The official release date for the season isn't known yet.

Back in November, the show shared the first few lines from the first scene of the season, bringing back the familiar gloominess of the Upside Down. The premiere episode will be titled “The Crawl” — keeping up with the spookiness that the show is known for, as we venture back to Hawkins, Indiana, as our leads explore the history surrounding the parallel world of Upside Down.

While the fifth season will put an end to the story of Eleven and her friends, the creators might have another spin-off on their minds, as per the Duffer Brother's February letter to the fans — “There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes.” One of these was confirmed to be the Stranger Things animated series, which would function in the vein of ‘Saturday morning cartoons' — presumably, featuring a retro art style to keep with the universe's timeline.

Stranger Things Season 5

Stranger Things Season 5

  • Genre Drama, Fantasy, Horror, Mystery, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono, Matthew Modine, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Dacre Montgomery, Sean Astin, Paul Reiser, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, Joseph Quinn, Linda Hamilton
  • Director
    The Duffer Brothers
  • Producer
    The Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, Cindy Holland, Brian Wright, Matt Thunell, Karl Gajdusek, Iain Paterson
Comments

Further reading: Stranger Things season 5, Stranger Things Final Season, upside down, noah schnaap, Millie Bobby Brown, Linda Hamilton, Stranger Things 5, stranger things season 5 shooting, stranger things season 5 production
Vaibhavi Mishra
Vaibhavi Mishra
Comment
 
 

