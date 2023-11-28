The Lenovo Legion Go handheld gaming console was launched globally at IFA (Internationale FunkAusstellung Berlin) showcase event in September. Powered by the new AMD Ryzen Z1 series of processors, the Windows-based device is set to go on sale in EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) markets this month. While there's been no official word from Lenovo over a launch timeline for the Indian market, the Lenovo Legion India Instagram page seems to have hinted at a regional release window for the handheld. The Lenovo Legion Go handheld could release in India next year.

As per games industry insider Rishi Alwani, the Lenovo Legion India Instagram handle responded to a query about the handheld gaming device's availability in India. Replying to X (formerly Twitter) user Shanthosh Somasunthar (@SSomasunthar)'s query about Lenovo Legion Go, the account said the device was expected to launch in India in March 2024. Alwani posted a screenshot of the interaction on X, providing some hint about a possible launch window for the console in the country. However, it's worth noting that the Lenovo Legion India page referred to the device as “Lenovo Legion Go laptop,” which could either be a mistake or a misunderstanding.

Turns out we may get the Legion Go after all. Here's the potential release window for India. Kudos to @SSomasunthar for checking with Lenovo. #LegionGo #India #pcgaming pic.twitter.com/KiMQbKBApE — 0xSkeptic | Cringe Connoisseur (@RishiAlwani) November 27, 2023

As mentioned earlier, Lenovo has not announced the launch window or the pricing for the Legion Go handheld in India. The device is priced at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 70,000) in EMEA markets and will be available in a Shadow Black colourway.

Gaming fans in India, however, can be hopeful. While handhelds are a niche in a growing gaming market in the country, popular products in the category like the Nintendo Switch and the Steam Deck remain sought after among dedicated fans. While Nintendo and Valve do not have an official presence in India, import models of the two handhelds are readily available via third-party sellers on e-commerce websites. In July, Asus officially launched the ROG Ally handheld gaming device in India. Priced at Rs. 69,990, the RC71L model of the Asus ROG Ally comes with an AMD Z1 Extreme processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage, and a 7-inch LCD display. The handheld can be bought on the Asus e-shop or Flipkart, as well as the company's Asus and ROG stores.

The Lenovo Legion Go comes with an 8.8-inch QHD+ display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. It runs on Windows 11 Home with Legion Space software on top. Powered by the new AMD Ryzen Z1 series of processors, the handheld packs up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD. The available storage can be expanded up to 2TB further through a microSD card slot.

