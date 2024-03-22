Technology News
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Samsung Galaxy Book 4 With Up to Intel Core 7 CPUs Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 With Up to Intel Core 7 CPUs Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 comes with 512GB of NVMe SSD storage.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 March 2024 20:07 IST
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 With Up to Intel Core 7 CPUs Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 is offered in Grey and Silver colour options

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Book 4 sports a 15.6-inch full-HD LED screen
  • The laptop is available in CPU variants of Intel Core 5 and Core 7
  • The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 is backed by a 54Wh battery
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 was launched in India on Friday, March 22. This model joins the Galaxy Book 4 Pro, Galaxy Book 4 360, and Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 that were introduced in the country in February this year. Unlike the previous models though, the new laptop is not powered by the Intel Core Ultra processors. However, the Galaxy Book 4 comes with its own set of AI-backed features that is said to help with several tasks like photo remastering or video editing. It is available for purchase in the country in two colour options and several CPU and RAM variants.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 price in India, availability

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 is listed on the Samsung India website with a starting price of Rs. 70,990 for the Intel Core 5 CPU and 8GB RAM option, while the 16GB RAM variant with the same processor is available at Rs. 75,990. 

The Intel Core 7 variant of the Galaxy Book 4 is only offered with 16GB of RAM and is priced at Rs. 85,990. All variants are offered in Grey and Silver colours and are currently available for purchase on the Samsung India website, leading online stores, and select retail stores. 

Samsung announced in a press note that customers buying the Galaxy Book 4 can avail of bank cashback offers worth Rs. 5,000 or get an upgrade bonus of up to Rs. 4,000. Students making a purchase will also be eligible for an additional 10 percent discount. Buyers can also opt for a no-cost EMI option of up to 24 months.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 specifications, features

The Galaxy Book 4 sports a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) LED anti-glare screen. It comes with up to Intel Core 7 processor 150U CPU paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage, which is expandable to up to 1TB. It comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Home.

The laptop features an AI-backed Photo Remaster tool, which allows users to restore old images or even revive low-quality images. It can be used to alter elements in an image like removing unwanted light and shade. The device also has an inbuilt Galaxy Video Editor.

Users can connect their Galaxy smartphones to experience better webcam quality with the Samsung Galaxy Book 4. The feature uses the camera sensor on a Samsung Galaxy smartphone as the webcam, instead of the 720p inbuilt camera. This feature was first announced by the company in January this year.

The Galaxy Book 4 is backed by a 54Wh battery with support for 45W charging via USB Type-C port. The laptop also supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. For security, it has a fingerprint reader. It also packs one HDMI, two USB Type-C, and two USB 3.2 ports alongside one microSD card reader, one audio jack and one RJ45 (LAN) slot.

The body of the Galaxy Book 4 weighs 1.55kg and measures 35.66cm x 22.91cm x 1.54cm in size.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Laptop

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.55 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Book 4, Samsung Galaxy Book 4 India launch, Samsung Galaxy Book 4 price in India, Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Specifications, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Honor MagicBook X14 Pro (2024), MagicBook X16 Pro (2024) to Go on Sale in India in April; Pre-Order Offers Revealed

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 With Up to Intel Core 7 CPUs Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Watch IPL Match for Free on Mobile and Smart TV
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 4 First Impressions
  3. Poco Phone With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC Teased; Could be This Model
  4. Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G India Launch Set for Next Week
  5. OnePlus Ace 3V With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC Launched: See Price
  6. Samsung Galaxy M55 Details Leak, May Launch in India Alongside Galaxy M15
  7. Microsoft Unveils Business-Focused Surface Pro 10, Surface Laptop 6
  8. Samsung Galaxy Book 4 With Up to Intel Core 7 CPUs Debut in India: See Price
  9. Apple Sued by US DOJ Over Illegal Monopoly in Smartphone Market
  10. Apple Reportedly Spent Years Trying to Bring Its Apple Watch to Android
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Book 4 With Up to Intel Core 7 CPUs Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Honor MagicBook X14 Pro (2024), MagicBook X16 Pro (2024) to Go on Sale in India in April; Pre-Order Offers Revealed
  3. Samsung Galaxy M55 Live Images, Key Features Leak Again; Tipped to Launch in India Alongside Galaxy M15
  4. Android 15 DP 2 Released With Improved Foldable Cover Screen Support, Official Satellite Connectivity Features
  5. Solana Blockchain Beats Ethereum on Popularity Quotient, Memecoins Contribute
  6. Poco C61 India Launch Set for March 26, to Come With 90Hz Display, 5,000mAh Battery
  7. OKX Exits India’s Crypto Space Failing to Meet Legal Requirements
  8. Poco Phone With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC Teased; Could be the Poco F6
  9. Lava O2 With 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Realme 12X 5G Tipped to Launch in India Soon; May Get Realme 12's Dynamic Button Feature
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »