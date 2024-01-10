Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series was unveiled in December 2023. The lineup consists of the Galaxy Book 4 Pro, Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360, and an Ultra model. Now, at CES 2024, Samsung announced that these models will offer improved connectivity and AI features to users. In partnership with Microsoft, Samsung will allow Galaxy Book 4 users to connect their Galaxy smartphones or tablets to the laptops to enhance select features. The company is yet to confirm the availability of these features.

In a blog post, Samsung confirmed its collaboration with Microsoft that will help integrate new AI-backed connectivity features into the Galaxy Book 4 models. With Microsoft's Copilot, Galaxy Book 4 users can connect their Galaxy smartphones to the laptops and use the handset's camera as the PC webcam. This can be used in video conferencing applications like Microsoft Teams.

Connecting a Galaxy Book 4 with a Galaxy smartphone will enable users to access a higher image quality thanks to higher resolution rear and front cameras. It is also said to bring access to additional features like Background Blur and Auto-framing. Using the Galaxy smartphone camera as a PC webcam will also allow free switching between front and back cameras with a single click to accommodate any setup.

The new, smart connectivity features will also allow users to access all the applications of their Galaxy phones on their Galaxy Book 4 laptops. With integrated Copilot features, users can track, explore, and navigate different apps. This can allow them to create and send text messages directly from the PC. For instance, users can access a restaurant recommendation shared with them via text on the laptop, browse its location and reviews, make a reservation, and share its details with their friends from their laptop, without having to scramble through different applications on their phone.

Samsung also confirmed that Galaxy Book 4 users can connect an additional Galaxy device like the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra that can be used as an additional screen to help improve productivity. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be used for clear, low-latency calls on PCs. Several Galaxy products are said to be compatible with these features. The company, however, noted that the availability of these features will vary by market and device. It added that users will need a mandatory Microsoft account login to access these features.

