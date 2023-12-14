Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series May Offer Same Price Tags as Predecessor; Said to Get Satellite Connectivity

Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ models are expected to be available with Exynos 2400 SoC in certain markets.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 December 2023 10:03 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series May Offer Same Price Tags as Predecessor; Said to Get Satellite Connectivity

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 launched with a price tag of $799 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant

Highlights
  • Samsung could launch the Galaxy S24 series on January 17 next year
  • Pricing of Galaxy S24 series could reiterate price of Galaxy S23 series
  • Samsung is rumoured to debut SOS satellite connectivity on Galaxy S24
Samsung Galaxy S24 series is not yet officially confirmed by the South Korean tech brand, even though leaks and renders have been in abundance. The flagship lineup expected to include the vanilla Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra models is expected to go official in January next year. Samsung is anticipated to keep the prices of the Galaxy S24 series the same as its Galaxy S23 series. Additionally, a new leak reiterated the existence of the emergency satellite texting feature in the Galaxy S24 lineup.

As per a report by Korean publication Hankyung, the Galaxy S24 series will have the same price as the Galaxy S23 range. This essentially means the upcoming Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra will have a starting price tag of $799 (roughly Rs. 65,500), $999 (roughly Rs. 81,900), and $1199 (roughly Rs. 98,300), respectively in the US.

Samsung's plan to equip Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC on the Galaxy S24 Ultra and its in-house Exynos 2400 chip on the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus in select markets is expected to help the company maintain pricing. The company reportedly has set a product sales target of over 33 million units due to this price freeze policy. This would mark a 10 percent increase over the Galaxy S23 series.

Separately, a report by SamMobile alleges that Samsung will bring an emergency satellite texting feature for the Galaxy S24 series. The report includes a screenshot from a Galaxy phone showing the functionality dubbed ‘Emergency texts via satellite'. This feature lets users send emergency texts using satellite connectivity when they are out of range or not connected to a mobile network.

Apple introduced satellite connectivity with the iPhone 14 last year. The feature allows users to contact emergency services during situations like natural disasters and wilderness adventures. The Emergency SOS asks people questions about their situation and then transmits the data to the relay centre and emergency services. Initially, this service was exclusive to the US and Canada and Apple expanded its availability to more countries recently.

Samsung has not yet disclosed the launch date of the Galaxy S24 series, however, it is anticipated to be unveiled on January 17.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series, Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
