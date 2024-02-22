Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Series With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 CPUs Launched in India

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series is available in Moonstone Gray and Platinum Silver colour options.

22 February 2024
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series models feature touchscreen displays

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series has a base 360, a Pro, and a Pro 360 model
  • The laptops will be available for purchase in India from February 26
  • The Galaxy Book 4 series ships with Windows 11 Home out-of-the-box
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series was initially unveiled in December 2023 with three models -— the Galaxy Book 4 Pro, Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360, and Galaxy Book 4 Ultra. The South Korean tech giant has now launched the Galaxy Book 4 lineup in the Indian market with a base Galaxy Book 4 360, a Galaxy Book 4 Pro, and a Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 model. The company has not yet confirmed the launch of the top-of-the-line Ultra model in the country. These laptops, with Intel Core Ultra CPUs, are currently open for pre-orders and will be available for purchase later this month.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 360, Galaxy Book 4 Pro, Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 price in India, availability

The base Galaxy Book 4 360 starts in India at Rs. 1,14,990, while the Galaxy Book 4 Pro and Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 respectively start at Rs. 1,31,990 and Rs. 1,63,990. The models are available in Moonstone Gray and Platinum Silver colour options.

Samsung is currently taking pre-reservations for the Galaxy Book 4 series laptops in India, which started on February 12. According to the Flipkart listing of the models, they will be available for purchase from February 26.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 360, Galaxy Book 4 Pro, Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 specifications

The vanilla Samsung Galaxy Book 4 360 features a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) Super AMOLED touchscreen, while the Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 model has a 16-inch WQXGA+ (2,880 x 1,800 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X anti-reflective touch display. The Galaxy Book 4 Pro is available in 14-inch and 16-inch screen variants with WQXGA+ AMOLED 2X touch-sensitive panels.

The Galaxy Book 4 360 and the Galaxy Book 4 Pro models come in two processor options - Intel Core Ultra 5 and Core Ultra 7, while the Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 only has an Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU. The base model supports 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and the Pro models come with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM. The Galaxy Book 4 Pro is also listed with an additional 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM option. All three laptops are offered in 512GB and 1TB onboard storage variants.

The Galaxy Book 4 360 and the Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 carry 68Wh and 76Wh batteries, respectively, both with support for 65W fast charging. The 14-inch Galaxy Book 4 Pro is backed by a 63Wh battery, while the 16-inch model has a 76Wh cell with 65W charging support.

All Galaxy Book 4 series models have a 2-megapixel full-HD webcam, dual microphones and quad speakers. The laptops ship with Windows 11 Home OS and the 360 models, as the name suggests come with 360-degree hinges.

