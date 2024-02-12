Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Series Will Reportedly Launch in India in February, Pre Orders Said to Start Soon

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Series Will Reportedly Launch in India in February, Pre-Orders Said to Start Soon

Only the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro and the Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 will reportedly go on sale this month.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 February 2024 11:50 IST
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Series Will Reportedly Launch in India in February, Pre-Orders Said to Start Soon

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra is expected to launch in India later this year, says report

Highlights
  • The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series was unveiled in December last year
  • All three models are equipped with a backlit keyboard
  • The Galaxy Book 4 Pro comes in 14-inch and 16-inch display variants
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series could reportedly be launched in India this month. The laptop series was unveiled in December last year, but there was no word from the company at the time on plans to launch the lineup in India. A new report suggests that the South Korean brand will make them available to buyers soon. The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series includes the Galaxy Book 4 Pro, Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360, and Galaxy Book 4 Ultra models. Only the first two are said to be launched in the coming days, while the Ultra model is expected to debut later this year.

According to an IANS report (via Hans India), Samsung may announce pre-orders for the Galaxy Book 4 Pro and the Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 by mid-February, and the models could go on sale in the last week of the ongoing month. Samsung is yet to make any official announcement regarding the launch or the price of the laptop series.

Both the Galaxy Book 4 Pro and the Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 are available in Moonstone Gray and Platinum Silver colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro, Book 4 Pro 360 specifications (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro that was launched in global markets is available in both 14-inch and 16-inch screen options and features an AMOLED WQXGA+ (1,800x2,880 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and 400 nits of peak brightness. Buyers can equip the laptop with either an Intel Core Ultra 7 or Intel Core Ultra 5 (Intel Evo Edition) processor paired with Intel Arc graphics, up to 32GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of SSD PCIe inbuilt storage.

The 14-inch model has a 63Wh battery whereas the larger 16-inch variant is backed by a 76Wh battery. Both versions come with 65W wired charging support. For connectivity, the Galaxy Book 4 Pro includes a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports and a USB Type-A port, HDMI 2.1 port, MicroSD slot and headphone microphone combo port.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360, it is available in a single 16-inch display option. The display and the processor configuration are the same as the Pro model. Additionally, it has a 360-degree hinge that allows the user to turn the display all the way around and use it like a tablet. It houses a 76Wh battery with 65W wired charging support. The laptop also comes bundled with the S Pen.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Book 4, Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Series, Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360, Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro, Samsung
